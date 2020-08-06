Technology News
loading

TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland

Under fire from US President Donald Trump over national security risks, TikTok is in talks with Microsoft about selling its US operations.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 August 2020 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland

Ireland is one of Europe's biggest hubs for data centres

Highlights
  • The data centre in Ireland will create hundreds of new jobs
  • It will enable faster loading time and safely store European user data
  • ByteDance said it was considering moving TikTok's headquarters overseas

Popular short-video app TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, said on Thursday it plans to open its first European data centre in Ireland with an investment of about EUR 420 million (roughly Rs. 3,728 crores).

Under fire from US President Donald Trump over national security risks, TikTok is in talks with Microsoft about selling its US operations. Trump said he will ban the service in the United States on September 15 if there was no sale.

The data centre in Ireland will create hundreds of new jobs, enable faster loading time and safely store European user data, Roland Cloutier, global chief information security officer of TikTok, wrote in a blog post.

"This data centre signals our long-term commitment to Ireland and we expect the data centre to open and be operational by early 2022," Cloutier said.

Ireland is one of Europe's biggest hubs for data centres and hosts operations for major technology companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet's Google.

ByteDance said on Monday it was considering moving TikTok's headquarters overseas, following a British media report that the unit could relocate to London.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Microsoft, Data Centre, Ireland
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Pre-orders Could Begin from October 8: Report

Related Stories

TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Getting Third OxygenOS Update Since Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  8. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  9. Samsung Flagship Phones to Receive Three Years of Android OS Updates
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped
  2. Nintendo Profit Jumps 428 Percent Thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Realme 6i, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Receiving July 2020 Android Security Patch
  4. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Other Galaxy Flagships to Get Three Years of Android OS Updates
  6. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Pre-orders Could Begin from October 8: Report
  7. Google Pulls 2,500 China-Linked YouTube Channels Over Disinformation
  8. TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com