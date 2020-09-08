Technology News
loading

TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech

"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok," TikTok's head of trust and safety for EMEA Cormac Keenan said in a statement.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 September 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech

Social media platforms have come under increasing pressure from governments to tackle online hate speech

Highlights
  • The Commission set up the code of conduct in May 2016
  • The members include FB, Microsoft, Twitter, Google's YouTube and Snapchat
  • Social media have been blamed for helping to fuel multiple racist attacks

Chinese video app TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, will be joining the European Union's voluntary code of conduct to combat illegal hate speech online, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Social media platforms have come under increasing pressure from politicians and governments to do more to tackle online hate speech and disinformation, which have been blamed for helping to fuel a wave of racist attacks in some countries.

The Commission set up the code of conduct in May 2016 where tech companies work with civil society organisations and public authorities to remove online hate speech.

Commission Vice President for values and transparency Vera Jourova said the new addition to a group, whose members include Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Google's YouTube and Snapchat, was a positive step.

"It's good that TikTok joined the code, a company favoured by young users who are particularly vulnerable to online abuse and illegal hate speech," she said in a statement.

"Of course, I expect TikTok to adhere not only to the Code's principles, but also fully respect European law when operating on European soil," Jourova said.

"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok. We recognise that this may seem an insurmountable challenge as the world is increasingly polarised, but we believe that this shouldn't stop us from trying," TikTok's head of trust and safety for EMEA Cormac Keenan said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, hate speech, EU
PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live, Brings New Erangel Map, Visual and Gameplay Changes
Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India

Related Stories

TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  3. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  4. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  5. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  7. Poco X3 India Variant May Get 8GB RAM Model, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  9. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Series May Launch in India in October With Three Phone Models
  2. China Tech Veterans to Launch 'Domestic Replacement' Fund Amid US Sanctions
  3. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery, MediaTek Octa-Core SoC Launched in India
  4. TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech
  5. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs From Grandfather’s Bank Account on Game
  6. Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  7. Poco X3 India Variant Tipped to Carry 8GB RAM, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live, Brings New Erangel Map, Visual and Gameplay Changes
  10. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 30-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com