Technology News
loading

TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching

"The video in question, which has violated our Community Guidelines, is no longer available on TikTok."

By | Updated: 9 July 2019 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching

A day after the Mumbai Police registered a complaint against a group of TikTok users for posting controversial videos related to the mob lynching of Muslim youth Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand, the Chinese short video-messaging app on Tuesday said it has suspended the users from its platform.

Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had filed a complaint against the TikTok group named "Team 07" -- that has nearly 4 crore followers -- at the Mumbai Police's cyber cell.

The members of the group-- Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui - uploaded a video supporting Ansari that was heavily criticized on social media for spreading hate speech.

"The video in question, which has violated our Community Guidelines, is no longer available on TikTok. Such irresponsible acts will not be tolerated on our platform, hence we have suspended three user accounts and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies," the company said in a statement.

The three user accounts that has been removed belong to Hasnain Khan, Faisal Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui.

Solanki, in his complaint, said the video shows how "the public at large may have killed Tabrez, but if tomorrow, his progeny exercises revenge then he mustn't be a called a 'Muslim Terrorist'".

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday sought a report from the state government on the mob lynching of Ansari in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 17 and the violence that took place in Ranchi during an agitation to protest the tragedy.

Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob on suspicion of a bike theft and forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'. He died five days later in judicial custody. Eleven people have been arrested in the case.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok
Amazon Workers Plan Prime Day Strike Despite $15-an-Hour Pledge
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Video Teaser Hints at New Productivity Features, 20W Wireless Charging Tipped
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  4. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  5. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  6. Realme C1 Gets Stable Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  7. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  8. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Nokia Daredevil With Triple Rear Cameras Leaked, May Launch as Nokia 5.2
  10. Vodafone Rs. 139 Prepaid Recharge Revised, Data Benefit Reduced to 3GB
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.