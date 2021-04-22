Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Faces Privacy Lawsuit on Behalf of Millions of Children in UK, Europe

TikTok Faces Privacy Lawsuit on Behalf of Millions of Children in UK, Europe

Every child that has used the app since May 2018 may have had their private personal information collected, according to the suit.

By Ellen Milligan, Bloomberg | Updated: 22 April 2021 15:21 IST
TikTok Faces Privacy Lawsuit on Behalf of Millions of Children in UK, Europe

“Privacy and safety are top priorities for TikTok,” the company said

Highlights
  • The case follows increased scrutiny of TikTok by EU data watchdogs
  • ByteDance is seeking permission to settle a privacy suit in the US
  • TikTok said that the claims in the London case “lacked merit”

TikTok faces a London lawsuit filed on behalf of millions of children in the UK and Europe over privacy concerns.

The suit accuses the popular video app and its parent company ByteDance of violating UK and European Union data protection laws. The suit seeks to stop TikTok from “illegally processing millions of childrens' information” and demands any personal information is deleted, the group behind the lawsuit said in a statement Wednesday.

Every child that has used the app since May 2018, regardless of their account status or privacy settings, may have had their private personal information collected for the benefit of unknown third parties, according to the suit filed by Anne Longfield, England's former Children's Commissioner.

The case follows increased scrutiny of the app by several EU data watchdogs. Last year, EU data-protection regulators pledged to coordinate potential investigations into the Chinese company, establishing a task force to get a better understanding of “TikTok's processing and practices.”

In the US, Bytedance was fined $5.7 million (43 crores) in 2019 by the Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that Musical.ly, which ByteDance bought and renamed TikTok, illegally collected information from minors. It was the largest FTC penalty in a children's privacy case.

The company is also seeking permission to settle a privacy suit in the US.

TikTok said that the claims in the London case “lacked merit” and the company would vigorously defend the action.

“Privacy and safety are top priorities for TikTok,” the company said in the statement. “We have robust policies, processes, and technologies in place to help protect all users, and our teenage users in particular.”

The suit was filed in December, but details were only released Wednesday. If the case is successful, children could be entitled to thousands of pounds in compensation. The claimants estimate that more than 3.5 million kids are affected in the UK alone, meaning a potentially hefty bill for the app if it loses.

“Behind the fun songs, dance challenges and lip-sync trends lies something far more sinister,” Longfield said by email. “TikTok is a data collection service that is thinly-veiled as a social network.”

Last year, a London Judge granted a 12-year-old girl anonymity in the case, so as to avoid her receiving online bullying by other users of the app. She is the lead claimant in the case, which has been stayed until a Supreme Court decision in a similar case against Google.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance
Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold India, Global Launch Tipped as Foldable Phone Spotted on IMEI Database
AirTag: How to Use It, Android Support, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Related Stories

TikTok Faces Privacy Lawsuit on Behalf of Millions of Children in UK, Europe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  2. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  3. Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance
  4. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Google Search to Embrace ‘Page Experience Update’ Starting Mid-June 2021
  6. Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11
  7. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  9. Realme 8 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  10. Oppo K9 5G Launch Set for May 6; Oppo Enco Air, Oppo Band Expected as Well
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Hypercharger Network Planned to Be Built in India, Touted to Be World’s Largest Scooter-Charging Setup
  2. Zoom Update Lets Your React With More Emojis, Brings Vanishing Pen Tool
  3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Camera With ‘Selfie Mode’ Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus Gaming Triggers for Android and iOS Teased at OnePlus 9 Series Launch Are Finally Available in India
  5. TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) Home Mesh Router System With Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Launched
  6. Alleged Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames Inside Bag; Singes Man’s Arm, Hair: Watch Video
  7. Xbox Live Gold Membership Requirement Removed for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games
  8. Elon Musk Confirms He Was Rejected by Netscape in 1995 in Reply to Twitter User
  9. TikTok Faces Privacy Lawsuit on Behalf of Millions of Children in UK, Europe
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold India, Global Launch Tipped as Foldable Phone Spotted on IMEI Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com