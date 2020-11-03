Technology News
loading

TikTok Signs Deal With Sony Music to Expand Music Library

The deal will allow Sony Music to use TikTok's platform to promote its artists.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 3 November 2020 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Signs Deal With Sony Music to Expand Music Library

TikTok signed similar deals with UK-based non-profit Merlin, in a bid to expand its music library

Highlights
  • TikTok signed a multi-year partnership with Paris-based Believe
  • TikTok will also work together to create opportunities for fan engagement
  • TikTok’s creator community will gain access to current hits, new releases

Short video-sharing app TikTok said on Monday it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that will give all its users access to Sony's portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyoncé, Martin Garrix, and Harry Styles.

The deal will allow Sony Music to use TikTok's platform, home to several viral Internet trends and where emerging artists have garnered fans quickly, to promote its artists.

In its announcement, TikTok said that the social media platform's creator community will gain access to current hits, new releases, iconic classics, emerging favourites, and deep cuts across a range of genres. TikTok and Sony Music will also work together to drive greater levels of user personalisation and creativity on the video platform. TikTok will also work together to create opportunities for fan engagement with the music label's leading artists.

TikTok's global music head Ole Obermann said, “Especially during this time when the artist community is challenged to find new ways to reach fans with their music, we are committed to working together to do just that.”

The partnership comes a day after the US Commerce Department said it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

TikTok signed similar deals with UK-based non-profit Merlin earlier this year, in a bid to expand its music library and a multi-year partnership with Paris-based Believe, a music platform for independent artists, in July.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Sony Music
Nokia Faces Setback in German Patent Battle With Lenovo

Related Stories

TikTok Signs Deal With Sony Music to Expand Music Library
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  2. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  3. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
  6. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  7. Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Have Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display
  8. How Micromax Plans to Make a Comeback in India With In
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Looking to Invest in Online Fashion Retailer Farfetch: Report
  2. TikTok Signs Deal With Sony Music to Expand Music Library
  3. Fortnite Will Support 4K 60fps on PS5, Xbox Series X, 1080p 60fps on Series S From Day 1
  4. Nokia Faces Setback in German Patent Battle With Lenovo
  5. Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date to Be Moved Again, for the Sixth Time: Report
  7. Twitter Board Backs CEO Jack Dorsey Following Ouster Bid by Activist Investor
  8. Twitter, Facebook Flag Trump Post on Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballots as 'Misleading'
  9. Twitter Outlines How It Will Label Tweets Claiming Early US Election Victory
  10. Facebook Glitches Allow Banned US Election Advertisements to Recirculate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com