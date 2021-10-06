Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok, Snapchat, Other Video Sharing Platforms Must Do More to Protect Users: UK Regulator

TikTok, Snapchat, Other Video Sharing Platforms Must Do More to Protect Users: UK Regulator

Ofcom, which is responsible for enforcing the rules, published guidance for video sharing platforms (VSPs).

By Reuters | Updated: 6 October 2021 13:06 IST
TikTok, Snapchat, Other Video Sharing Platforms Must Do More to Protect Users: UK Regulator

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ofcom said research showed that a third of users said they had witnessed or experienced hateful content

Highlights
  • VSPs must take steps to protect all of their users from illegal material
  • Ofcom’s remit covers platforms established in Britain
  • Platforms established in other countries are excluded

Online video sharing platforms (VSPs), such as TikTok, Snapchat and OnlyFans, need to provide clear rules on content, allow users to flag harmful videos, and restrict access to pornographic material, Britain's media regulator Ofcom said.

Under laws that came into effect in Britain last year, VSPs must take appropriate steps to protect all of their users from illegal material, with a particular focus on under 18s.

Ofcom, which is responsible for enforcing the rules, published guidance for VSPs on Wednesday, saying it wanted to see noticeable improvements over time in safety processes and complaint procedures.

Chief Executive Melanie Dawes said online video played a huge role in people's lives, particularly for children, but many users saw hateful, violent or inappropriate material while using them.

"The platforms where these videos are shared now have a legal duty to take steps to protect their users," she said.

"So we're stepping up our oversight of these tech companies, while also gearing up for the task of tackling a much wider range of online harms in the future."

Ofcom said its research showed that a third of users said they had witnessed or experienced hateful content; a quarter claimed they'd been exposed to violent or disturbing content; while one in five had seen content that encouraged racism.

The regulator's remit covers platforms established in Britain, numbering 18 initially. Platforms established in other countries, such as YouTube and Facebook, are excluded.

If it finds a VSP had failed to take appropriate measures to protect users, it will be able to investigate and take action, including fines or — in the most serious cases — suspending or restricting the service.

© Thomson Reuters 202

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Snapchat, Onlyfans, Ofcom
Fireside App Launched to Help Creators Host Live Interactive Shows

Related Stories

TikTok, Snapchat, Other Video Sharing Platforms Must Do More to Protect Users: UK Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  3. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  8. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Review
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6 Launch Date Set for October 19, Pixel 6 Pro to Debut Alongside
  2. TikTok, Snapchat, Other Video Sharing Platforms Must Do More to Protect Users: UK Regulator
  3. NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Didymos Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
  4. Fireside App Launched to Help Creators Host Live Interactive Shows
  5. Desten Says Its EV Battery Tech Can Help Charge From 0–80 Percent Within 5 Minutes
  6. WhatsApp Outage Hits Trading in Assets From Crypto to Russian Oil
  7. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Testifies Before US Congress: Top Quotes From the Hearing
  8. Bitcoin Shoots Past $52,000 Mark After Healthy Start To Week, Most Altcoins Register Nominal Gains
  9. Facebook 'Operating in the Shadows,' Says Whistleblower as US Lawmakers Demand Probes
  10. Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P With Triple Rear Cameras, 20.5:9 Displays Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com