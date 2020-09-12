Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Sale: China Said to Rather See US Operations Close Than a Forced Sale

TikTok Sale: China Said to Rather See US Operations Close Than a Forced Sale

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's US business to potential buyers including Microsoft and Oracle.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 September 2020 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Sale: China Said to Rather See US Operations Close Than a Forced Sale

Trump threatened last month to ban TikTok if it was not sold

Highlights
  • Trump has given ByteDance a deadline of mid September to finalise a deal
  • ByteDance has been in talks with Microsoft, Oracle, and others for a deal
  • Chinese foreign ministry urged US to stop oppressing foreign companies

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok's US operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's US business to potential buyers including Microsoft and Oracle since US President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold.

Trump has given ByteDance a deadline of mid September to finalise a deal.

However, Chinese officials believe a forced sale would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

ByteDance said in a statement to Reuters that the Chinese government had never suggested to it that it should shut down TikTok in the United States or in any other markets.

Two of the sources said China was willing to use revisions it made to a technology exports list on August 28 to delay any deal reached by ByteDance, if it had to.

China's State Council Information Office and its foreign and commerce ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent after working hours.

Asked on Friday about Trump and TikTok, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing that the United States was abusing the concept of national security, and urged it to stop oppressing foreign companies.

Clash between powers

Reuters has reported that TikTok's prospective buyers were discussing four ways to structure an acquisition from ByteDance.

Within these, ByteDance could still push ahead with a sale of TikTok's U.S. assets without approval from China's commerce ministry by selling them without key algorithms.

ByteDance and its founder Zhang Yiming have been caught in a clash between the world's two preeminent powers.

Trump last month issued two executive orders that require ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets or face being banned in the country, where the app is hugely popular among teenagers.

U.S. officials have criticised the app's security and privacy, suggesting that user data might be shared with Beijing. TikTok has said it would not comply with any request to share user data with the Chinese authorities.

Beijing has said it firmly opposes Trump's executive orders and on August 28 moved to give itself a say in the process, revising a list of technologies that will need Chinese government approval before they are exported. Experts said TikTok's recommendation algorithm would fall under this list.

Chinese regulators said last week the rules were not targeted at specific companies but they reaffirmed their right to enforce them.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: byte dance, TikTok, Microsoft, Oracle
Apple Revises App Store Guidelines, Loosening Some In-App Payment Rules
TikTok Sale: China Said to Rather See US Operations Close Than a Forced Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  4. Inside Ubisoft India Studios’ Debut Title: The Prince of Persia Remake
  5. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo F17 Pro Review
  7. Jio Fiber Internet Speed Will Drop to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
  10. Realme 7's Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold in First Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Sale: China Said to Rather See US Operations Close Than a Forced Sale
  2. Apple Revises App Store Guidelines, Loosening Some In-App Payment Rules
  3. Huawei FreeBuds Pro TWS, FreeLace Pro Neckband Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced
  4. AmazonBasics Appliances, Electronics Flagged as Potentially Dangerous: Report
  5. Honor 30i With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo V20 SE Launching on September 24, Company Reveals
  7. Moto E7 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Unveiled: Specifications
  8. Mi 10T Pro Renders Allegedly Leaked, Tipped to Come in Three Configurations, Four Colour Options
  9. Facebook Campus Launched as a College Student-Only Social Network
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Open September 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com