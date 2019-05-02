Technology News
  TikTok Unveils New Online Safety In App Quiz, Announces Device Management Feature, Notification Controls

TikTok Unveils New Online Safety In-App Quiz, Announces Device Management Feature, Notification Controls

TikTok launched the first iteration of its safety quiz in India on February 5.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 13:50 IST
TikTok Unveils New Online Safety In-App Quiz, Announces Device Management Feature, Notification Controls

TikTok has brought the quiz to India as well as throughout Europe, EMEA, and Asia

Highlights
  • TikTok says the in-app quiz highlights general account safety ideas
  • It includes questions on setting up user account with strong password
  • TikTok gained interest of 5 million users through its first safety quiz

TikTok, the video-sharing app that recently made its comeback in India after a ban over obscene content, has launched a new safety in-app quiz in India. The quiz is aimed to equip users with online safety awareness. Notably, TikTok launched the first iteration of its safety quiz in the country in the celebration of Safer Internet Day on February 5. The Chinese app claims that it received the interest of nearly five million users through the first safety quiz. Alongside the new quiz, TikTok has announced that it is adding a Device Management feature and a revamped notification tab.

The second account safety quiz by TikTok is available in India and throughout Europe, EMEA, and Asia. It includes questions to highlight general account safety ideas, including setting up the user account with a strong password and being aware of phishing, suspicious email or website.

"TikTok is committed to helping make its millions of users feel safe and comfortable within the community, which is why it is continuously enhancing and updating its policies, tools, and resources to promote a positive and safe app environment," the TikTok team said in a press release.

As we mentioned, TikTok launched its first safety quiz in February while celebrating Safer Internet Day with its users. The app also kicked off a #SafeHumSafeInternet campaign to make people aware of online safety and security.

Aside from launching its new safety quiz, TikTok has announced that it is adding a couple of new features to its mobile apps. There will be a Device Management feature that will allow users to manage their login devices to prevent their accounts from being hacked, the TikTok team said. Also, it is touted to be working on a revamped notification tab and notification controls.

The new updates have been announced just days after the Madras High Court lifted the ban on TikTok. The ban, which was particular to the circulation of obscene content through the app, reportedly caused $500,000 (roughly Rs. 3.48 crores) daily loss.

TikTok is available in 150 markets across the globe through the App Store and Google Play. As per recent data released by Sensor Tower, the video-sharing app added nearly 90 million users in India in the first quarter of this year.

Further reading: TikTok safety quiz, TikTok
TikTok Unveils New Online Safety In-App Quiz, Announces Device Management Feature, Notification Controls
