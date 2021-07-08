Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ‘TikTok Resumes’ Programme Lets Users Apply for US Based Jobs With Video CVs

‘TikTok Resumes’ Programme Lets Users Apply for US-Based Jobs With Video CVs

TikTok Resumes programme will see companies accept video resumes for openings from July 7 through July 31.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2021 10:35 IST
‘TikTok Resumes’ Programme Lets Users Apply for US-Based Jobs With Video CVs

Known for trend-setting dance videos, TikTok has seen a rise in career and job-related content

Highlights
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill and Target will accept video resumes
  • TikTok will let users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions
  • Bumble and Facebook let users network and search for jobs

Short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday launched a pilot programme that lets users upload video resumes for US-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify or a creative producer at TikTok itself.

Under the "TikTok Resumes" programme, companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill and Target will accept video resumes for openings from July 7 through July 31.

Used widely by Gen Z and millennials, the platform will let users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions with videos bearing the hashtag #TikTokResumes, the company said in a blog post.

The United States has been facing a shortage of willing workers as labour demand returns after the pandemic, fueled by rapid vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Known for trend-setting dance videos, TikTok has seen a rise in career and job-related content under hashtags like #CareerTok. Companies including dating app Bumble and Facebook let users network and search for jobs, but Microsoft's LinkedIn remains the go-to social media site for professionals.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Shopify
Assassin’s Creed ‘Infinity’ Confirmed to Be in the Works by Ubisoft, Could Be a Live-Service Game

Related Stories

‘TikTok Resumes’ Programme Lets Users Apply for US-Based Jobs With Video CVs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  5. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  8. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Leaked Again
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘TikTok Resumes’ Programme Lets Users Apply for US-Based Jobs With Video CVs
  2. Assassin’s Creed ‘Infinity’ Confirmed to Be in the Works by Ubisoft, Could Be a Live-Service Game
  3. Google 'Unlawfully' Preserves Play Store Monopoly, US States Allege in Lawsuit
  4. Donald Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter, Google, Alleging They Silence Conservative Opinions
  5. Microsoft Issues Emergency Update for PrintNightmare Security Flaw, Update Your PC Now
  6. PhonePe Continues to Take on the Competition in UPI App Ecosystem With Over 46 Percent Share: NPCI
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under-Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  9. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Camera Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Microsoft Teams Together Mode to Now Work for 2 to 49 Participants: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com