  TikTok Responds to India Ban, Says User Privacy of Highest Importance

TikTok Responds to India Ban, Says User Privacy of Highest Importance

TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi says that the company will meet with government authorities to discuss the issue and submit clarifications.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 June 2020 10:43 IST
TikTok Responds to India Ban, Says User Privacy of Highest Importance

Alongside TikTok, apps like UC Browser, ShareIt have also been banned in India

Highlights
  • TikTok says it does not share user information with Chinese authorities
  • It asserts that several Indians depend on TikTok for their livelihood
  • TikTok has been delisted from Google Play store and App Store both

TikTok has responded to the Government of India's ban in the country. The company's India head, Nikhil Gandhi says, “We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.” It claims to comply with all privacy requirements, and explicitly mentions that it does not share information with the Chinese government. The app was removed from Google Play store and Apple's App Store soon after the authorities made the announcement of banning 59 Chinese apps. While the app is delisted from app stores, users who have it installed on their phone are still able to use it.

In a statement issued via TikTok's official social handles, Gandhi has confirmed that it is currently in the process of complying with the ban order. Company representatives will be meeting with government officials to discuss the issue and submit clarifications. Gandhi says that TikTok places user privacy and security on top priority and will not compromise user data, even if the Chinese government made any such requests.

“TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government. Further if we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity,” Gandhi says.

Gandhi says that several hundreds of millions of users depend on TikTok for their livelihood, many of whom are first time Internet users.

Delisting of TikTok from app stores means no other updates will be issued for it. While you will still be able to use it, no new features or security tweaks can be added moving forward.

Apart from TikTok, the Indian government has also banned other Chinese apps including ShareIt, UC Browser, Shein, Club Factory, Clash of Kings, Helo, Mi Community, CamScanner, ES File Explorer, VMate, and more. The government claims that these apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

TikTok Responds to India Ban, Says User Privacy of Highest Importance
