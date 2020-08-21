Technology News
  TikTok Removes 380,000 Videos in US for Violating Hate Speech Policy

TikTok Removes 380,000 Videos in US for Violating Hate Speech Policy

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, also said it banned more than 1,300 accounts for posting hateful content.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2020 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Photo Credit: Reuters

The app has been under scrutiny over its content moderation practices

TikTok has removed more than 380,000 videos in the US for violating its hate speech policy so far this year, the short-form video app said on Thursday.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance, also said it banned more than 1,300 accounts for posting hateful content.

TikTok said in a blog post that it had acted on content such as race-based harassment and that it also had a zero-tolerance policy on organized hate groups and on content that denied "violent tragedies" like the Holocaust or slavery.

The app, which is hugely popular among teenagers, is best known for dance and lip-syncing routines and viral challenges, but a review by the Anti-Defamation League earlier this month said that the platform was being used to spread white supremacist and anti-Semitic hate speech.

TikTok, which has been under scrutiny over its content moderation practices, in March named the initial members of a content advisory council, to give advice on its policies and evaluate the company's actions.

US President Donald Trump also ordered ByteDance last week to divest TikTok's US operations within 90 days, in the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles. US officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's government.

TikTok has said that it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

 

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Bytedance, hate speech policy
