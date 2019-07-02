Technology News
loading

TikTok Refutes Tharoor's Claim on Sharing Data With China

TikTok said in a statement, "These claims are simply untrue."

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 12:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Refutes Tharoor's Claim on Sharing Data With China

Chinese short video-making app TikTok on Tuesday refuted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim that it was illegally collecting data and sending it to China.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Tharoor said there were reports that the Chinese government received data from TikTok through the wholly state-owned China Telecom.

"The federal regulators in the US recently slapped a fine of $5.7 million on TikTok for illegally collecting data on children," he said.

TikTok in a statement said: "These claims are simply untrue. The privacy and security of our users is a top priority for TikTok, and we abide by local laws and regulations in the markets where we operate."

According to TikTok, it "does not operate in the People's Republic of China and their government has no access to TikTok users' data, nor does it have any existing partnership with China Telecom."

"Our Indian users' data is stored in the US and Singapore at industry-leading third-party data centres," it added.

Owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, TikTok has nearly 200 million users in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Shashi Tharoor
Google Pixel Devices Receiving July Android Security Patch, Additional Fixes
WhatsApp Spotted Adding a 'QR Code Shortcut' for Easy Scanning, Sharing of QR Codes
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Refutes Tharoor's Claim on Sharing Data With China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Series Launch Set for Today: Here’s All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  3. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. Huawei Launches MediaPad T5 Tablet With Kirin 659 SoC in India
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. Hands On With the LG W10 and LG W30
  9. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  10. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.