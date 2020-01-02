Technology News
loading

TikTok Received Most Content Takedown Requests From India in 2019

India also made the highest number of user information requests to TikTok last year.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Received Most Content Takedown Requests From India in 2019

Photo Credit: Joel Saget/ AFP

After India, the US made the second-highest number of requests

Highlights
  • TikTok revealed data on the user information and content removal requests
  • India stood out for making the highest number of requests
  • India made 107 user information requests, 11 content takedown requests

In its first transparency report, short video-sharing app TikTok revealed data on the user information and content removal requests, the countries making them, and the percent of requests it addressed. Among the nations TikTok operates in, India stood out for making the most user information and content removal requests in the first half of 2019, the official blog noted. India made a total of 107 user information requests including 99 legal requests and 8 emergency requests. TikTok provided some information in 47 percent of the cases.

After India, it was the United States (79) that made the second-highest number of requests to TikTok. Information was provided in response to 86 percent of those requests. Japan came third in the list with a total of 35 requests.

The number of requests to remove or restrict content was also the highest by India. The Indian government made 11 content takedown requests and in response, TikTok removed 4 such content and removed or restricted 8 user accounts. The United States and Japan again came second and third respectively. The US made 6 such requests and Japan made 3 content removal requests.

Apart from this, TikTok also revealed that it received 3,345 copyrighted content take-down notices and complied with 85 percent of those notices.

TIkTok said that upon receiving information request, the company reviews it for legal sufficiency, to determine whether requesting entity is authorised to gather evidence or to investigate an emergency involving imminent harm. For the content removal requests, it reviews such requests and evaluates it specified content in accordance with its Community Guidelines and local laws.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, India
Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers
Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications, Price Revealed Via Official Listing Ahead of First Sale

Related Stories

TikTok Received Most Content Takedown Requests From India in 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  2. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  3. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for 'India's GPS' NavIC
  4. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  5. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  6. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  7. LG to Unveil TV That Unfurls From Ceiling at CES 2020: Report
  8. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  9. TRAI Revises DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: More Channels at Lesser Price
  10. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mubi India January 2020 Releases: 60 Indian, World Films Announced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update With December Security Patch: Report
  3. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications, Price Revealed Via Official Listing Ahead of First Sale
  4. TikTok Received Most Content Takedown Requests From India in 2019
  5. Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers
  6. US Army Bans Soldiers From Using TikTok
  7. Tesla Says Will Start Delivering China-Made Model 3s to Public Next Week
  8. Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale
  9. Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.