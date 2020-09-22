Technology News
TikTok Proposes Social Media Coalition to Curb Harmful Content

Separately, TikTok said it had removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 September 2020 18:03 IST
TikTok didn't name the companies it reached out to but said it had proposed a meeting between the firms

Highlights
  • TikTok is a relative newcomer to the social media landscape
  • The company said it got 1,768 requests for user data
  • 16.4 percent of those were from US law enforcement agencies

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to data privacy.

The company, owned by China's ByteDance and at the center of a political battle between Washington and Beijing, said it had sent letters to nine companies for a memorandum of understanding on content moderation.

Individual content review efforts by each platform can be advanced through a formal and collaborative approach, the short-video app said.

TikTok did not name the companies it had reached out to but said it had proposed a meeting between the firms to discuss the matter.

The app, a relative newcomer to the social media landscape, has had fewer instances of wrestling publicly with the persistent content moderation scandals that have dogged larger and more entrenched competitors like Facebook and Twitter.

Separately, TikTok said on Monday it had removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating its terms of service.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4 percent of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3 percent were removed before they received any views," TikTok said in its transparency report.

The company said on Tuesday it got 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4 percent, of those from US law enforcement agencies.

ByteDance has been racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after being at loggerheads with the US government. US officials have expressed concerns that personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app is being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

