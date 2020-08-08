Technology News
loading

TikTok Prepares Advertisers for Possible App Ban

TikTok said it will continue to honor planned ad campaigns, refund any that it can't fulfil, and also work with influencers to migrate to other platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2020 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Prepares Advertisers for Possible App Ban

TikTok has become a popular place for brands that aim to reach the app's young tastemakers

Highlights
  • TikTok said it will continue to honor planned ad campaigns
  • TikTok will refund any campaigns that it can't fulfill
  • It would also work with major influencers to migrate to other platforms

TikTok is preparing advertisers for a possible ban of its app in the United States, ad buyers said, offering refunds for ad campaigns that are unable to run.

The short-form video app's advertising business is still nascent. TikTok's anticipated $1 billion (766 million pounds) in 2020 revenue is a small fraction of its Chinese owner ByteDance's overall sales. But TikTok has become a popular place for brands that aim to reach the app's young tastemakers, who flock to it for lip-syncing, dancing and comedy sketch videos.

TikTok said it will continue to honor planned ad campaigns, refund any that it can't fulfill and would also work with major influencers to migrate to other platforms in the event of a ban, said Rob Pearsall, senior vice president of biddable media at ad agency Havas Media, referencing a memo the agency received from TikTok Friday morning.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that would ban US transactions with TikTok and WeChat, the Chinese-owned messaging app, beginning September 15.

"We're committed to being a trusted partner to brands, agencies and marketers as we build TikTok for the long term. TikTok will be here for many years to come," Blake Chandlee, TikTok's vice president for global business solutions, said in a statement.

Some advertisers are forming contingency plans and considering other apps to move their marketing budgets.

Photo-messaging app Snapchat is one option for advertisers that need to reach TikTok's younger audience, said Meghan Rao, account director at ad agency HYFN, a unit of Nexstar Digital, which counts New Balance and Macy's as clients.

Contingency planning for one client that planned to advertise on TikTok is expected to begin on Monday, Rao said. She declined to name the brand.

One popular form of advertising on TikTok is a hashtag challenge, where users post videos about a brand's product. Since sponsoring a hashtag takes advance planning, Havas and its clients are likely to put a pause on those ads, given the looming Sept. 15 deadline, Pearsall said.

Brands have also started asking whether they should be on TikTok rivals such as Triller and Byte, which has seen downloads jump in recent days, said an ad agency director who declined to be named.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, TikTok Ban, US, Donald Trump, ByteDance
WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China

Related Stories

TikTok Prepares Advertisers for Possible App Ban
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Makes It Easier to Apply for New Bharat Fiber Connection
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 23,999
  3. Infinix Hot 10 Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  4. Xiaomi Clarifies Status of Banned Chinese Apps on Its Phones
  5. OnePlus CEO Offers First Look at OxygenOS 11’s Always-on Display Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  7. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Last Day
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  10. iFFalcon Launches New 4K QLED, UHD Smart Android TVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Prepares Advertisers for Possible App Ban
  2. WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China
  3. Nokia's New CEO Pekka Lundmark Adopts Wait and See Strategy in 'Dream Job'
  4. TikTok, WeChat Bans Not Crucial to US Security: Experts
  5. Poco M2 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. HTC Wildfire E2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Getting Red, Blue Colour Variants in South Korea, Pink Variant Leaked Online
  8. macOS Big Sur Public Beta Now Available for Download, Brings Design Changes, New Control Center, More
  9. Infinix Hot 10 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped: Report
  10. Google to Deploy E-Classroom Tools in 1 Lakh Maharashtra Schools for Free
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com