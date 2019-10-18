Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok 'Poaching' Facebook Employees Right in Its Backyard: Report

TikTok 'Poaching' Facebook Employees Right in Its Backyard: Report

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have also posted several job postings in the San Francisco Bay Area, as per LinkedIn.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 12:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok 'Poaching' Facebook Employees Right in Its Backyard: Report
Highlights
  • TikTok has moved into an office space in Mountain View, California, US
  • TikTok has also posted job postings in San Francisco Bay Area on LinkedIn
  • The company has hired more than two dozen employees from Facebook: report

Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is reportedly poaching Facebook employees and has moved into an office space in Mountain View, California that used to be frequented by WhatsApp workers before it was acquired by the social networking giant in 2014.

According to a CNBC report, TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have also posted several job postings in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to LinkedIn.

"Since 2018, the company has hired more than two dozen employees from Facebook," the report said.

The new location gives TikTok a strategic presence as it is just a few blocks away from Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters and employees can just walk-in for jobs.

Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that TikTok is doing well in the US and growing quickly in India, unveiling his own plans to counter the rising clout of the Chinese short video-sharing platform in meetings with employees.

Saying that Facebook has a "number of approaches" to compete with TikTok, Zuckerberg said the company would first test the efficacy of its strategies in markets where TikTok is not already big, according to the details of the meeting published by The Verge.

With over 200 million users in India, TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is fast closing the gap with Facebook in the country.

"We have a number of approaches that we're going to take towards this, and we have a product called Lasso that's a standalone app that we're working on, trying to get product-market fit in countries like Mexico, is I think one of the first initial ones," Zuckerberg was quoted as saying.

In November last year, Facebook quietly released a stand-alone app called "Lasso" to compete with TikTok.

ByteDance claims it has over 700 million daily active users globally. Facebook has more than 2.1 billion people that use one of its apps daily, including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

According to the Facebook CEO, TikTok is almost like Instagram's Explore Tab.

"I kind of think about TikTok as if it were Explore for stories, and that were the whole app," Zuckerberg said.

"We're taking a number of approaches with Instagram, including making it so that Explore is more focused on stories, which is increasingly becoming the primary way that people consume content on Instagram, as well as a couple of other things there," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Bytedance, China, US
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Offer Battle Pass, No Plans for Loot Boxes
Honor Smartphones
TikTok 'Poaching' Facebook Employees Right in Its Backyard: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  3. Asus Launches Dual Screen ZenBook, Refreshed VivoBook Laptops in India
  4. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Likely to Launch on November 13
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  7. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  8. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  10. Netflix, Amazon Said to Face Censorship Threat in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok 'Poaching' Facebook Employees Right in Its Backyard: Report
  2. Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock Works Even If Your Eyes Are Closed, a Major Security Flaw Google Won’t Fix
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Offer Battle Pass, No Plans for Loot Boxes
  4. Moto E6 Play Renders Surface Online; Moto G8 Play Hands-On Images Leaked
  5. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s Get Discounts During 'Diwali Sale'; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Get Festive Offers Too
  7. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone May Launch at November 13 Los Angeles Event as Company Sends Invite
  8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Refusal to Take Down Some Content
  9. Facebook's Zuckerberg Criticises TikTok for Censoring Protesters
  10. Netflix, Amazon Said to Face Censorship Threat in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.