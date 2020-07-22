Technology News
loading

TikTok Plans to Add 10,000 Jobs in US Over Next 3 Years

The news comes as TikTok has faced allegations of ties to Chinese intelligence, which the company denies.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 22 July 2020 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Plans to Add 10,000 Jobs in US Over Next 3 Years

A TikTok statement said the structure of the company is under review

Highlights
  • The news comes as TikTok has faced allegations of ties with China
  • The new jobs would be in engineering, marketing, and other sectors
  • TikTok has been banned in India and US is looking at possible actions

The fast-growing video-sharing app TikTok said Tuesday it plans to add some 10,000 US jobs over the next three years, as it battles complaints over its ties to China.

A spokesman said the new jobs would be in various regions of the US in engineering, marketing and other sectors.

The news comes as TikTok -- especially popular with young smartphone users and estimated to have some one billion users worldwide -- has faced allegations of ties to Chinese intelligence, which the company denies.

TikTok currently has around 1,400 employees in the US, according to a spokesman.

A unit of China-based holding ByteDance, TikTok has been banned in India and US officials have said they were looking at possible actions on the app.

A bill passed by the US House of Representatives would bar federal employees from using the app on government-issued devices, amid concerns that it could be used for spying.

A top White House aide said last week he expected TikTok to break away from its parent firm and operate as independent company.

A TikTok statement said the structure of the company is under review.

"As we consider the best path forward, ByteDance is evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business," the statement said.

"We remain fully committed to protecting our users' privacy and security as we build a platform that inspires creativity and brings joy for hundreds of millions of people around the world."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, United States
Rocket League Turns Free-to-Play Later in Summer 2020 as It Hits Epic Games Store
Redmi Note 10 Surfaces on Benchmark Site With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 8GB RAM

Related Stories

TikTok Plans to Add 10,000 Jobs in US Over Next 3 Years
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting Its First Software Update With Camera Tweaks
  4. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  6. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  9. Nokia-Branded True Wireless Headphones Debut With Touch Controls
  10. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Will Suspend Accounts Tweeting About Conspiracy Theory Group QAnon
  2. Mumbai Deploys 'Smart Helmets' to Screen for Coronavirus
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Kunai Gamepad and Other Accessories Leaked
  4. Redmi Note 10 Surfaces on Benchmark Site With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 8GB RAM
  5. TikTok Plans to Add 10,000 Jobs in US Over Next 3 Years
  6. Rocket League Turns Free-to-Play Later in Summer 2020 as It Hits Epic Games Store
  7. Google Plans to Make Android Go a Must for New Android Devices With 2GB RAM or Less: Report
  8. Netflix Pulls Show as Turkey Objects to Gay Character
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra All-Angle Renders, Detailed Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com