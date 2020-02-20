Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Gives Parents More Control With New 'Family Safety Mode' Feature, Initially Rolling Out in the UK

TikTok Gives Parents More Control With New 'Family Safety Mode' Feature, Initially Rolling Out in the UK

TikTok wants to make it easier for parents to control how much time their kids spend on the highly addictive app.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 20 February 2020 16:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Gives Parents More Control With New 'Family Safety Mode' Feature, Initially Rolling Out in the UK

TikTok wants parents to be able to control their kids' activities on the popular app

Highlights
  • TikTok is highly addictive, especially amongst teenagers
  • The company is now offering a new parental control in the UK
  • TikTok's new feature will let parents control their kids' usage

TikTok usage is off the charts, and while content creators and the company behind the app, ByteDance, are having a good time, most parents are concerned. This is primarily because the app is heavily used by teenagers all across the world. While TikTok has built up a moderation system on the backend to prevent inappropriate content from showing up on the app, a lot of people are still concerned about the safety of their kids. TikTok has now introduced more parental controls under a new Family Safety Mode. The feature will initially roll out in the UK.

Parents have always had several settings they could access on TikTok to control usage, but they seemed to be buried inside the app. With the new Family Safety Mode, parents will be able to control how their kids use TikTok, including how much time they can spend on the app.

These new features include a restricted mode to prevent kids from accessing inappropriate content, screen-time management, and a limit on direct messages on TikTok. Parents will need to create their own account on the app to enable Family Safety Mode. This account will be linked to their kid's TikTok account.

TikTok is highly addictive and the company knows it. That's probably why TikTok asked some of its popular creators to make videos, educating users about their safety and health concerns while using the popular social app.

The new Family Safety Mode is currently rolling out in the UK. The company says it will be made available to other regions in the coming few weeks. In a blog post on the company's official blog, Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety, EMEA, said, "We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focussed on what matters to them – creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok's community."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Parental Controls, Online safety
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Pixel 5 to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging Feature, Android 11 Developer Preview Code Suggests
Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

TikTok Gives Parents More Control With New 'Family Safety Mode' Feature, Initially Rolling Out in the UK
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  5. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  6. LG W10 Alpha Debuts With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display
  7. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available
  2. Microsoft Rolling Out New Optional Windows Updates Experience
  3. Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging
  4. Google Contacts App Gets an Update; Will Let You Find Contacts Not Saved to Your Account
  5. Oppo Opens Registrations for Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Trial Version for 10 Phones in India: All Details
  6. Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications
  7. TikTok Gives Parents More Control With New 'Family Safety Mode' Feature, Initially Rolling Out in the UK
  8. Pixel 5 to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging Feature, Android 11 Developer Preview Code Suggests
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 With Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.