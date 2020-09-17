Technology News
loading

TikTok Parent ByteDance Says China Will Have to Approve US Deal

Oracle has submitted a proposal to the Trump administration that will allow it to become a technology partner in the TikTok app.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 September 2020 15:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance Says China Will Have to Approve US Deal

Oracle deal wouldn't require ByteDance to apply to apply for an export licence for TikTok's algorithm

Highlights
  • China updated its export control rules to give it a say over the transfer
  • ByteDance & its founder Zhang Yiming have faced public criticism in China
  • Some netizens said they would stop using Douyin

China will need to approve ByteDance's proposed deal with Oracle for its TikTok app, the Chinese company said on Thursday, indicating how its bid to stave off a ban in the United States could be further complicated.

Oracle has submitted a proposal to the Trump administration that will allow it to become a technology partner in the TikTok app, as ByteDance hopes to head off a Trump order that it divest TikTok's US operations.

The proposal envisages making TikTok Global a US-headquartered company.

But US President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised questions about ByteDance's plans to keep a majority stake in TikTok's US operations and said he did not favor the idea of the Chinese firm retaining control, after six Republican lawmakers urged him to reject the proposal.

Trump has said he would ban TikTok in the United States as early as Sunday if ByteDance does not comply amid US concerns that the company could pass user data to China's Communist Party government.

An outright sale of TikTok's operations or technologies was not included in ByteDance's proposal to the United States, Chinese state media reported on Thursday citing a separate statement from the company.

ByteDance declined to comment when asked about this by Reuters.

When asked about ByteDance's comments regarding the need for China's approval, the foreign ministry on Thursday urged the United States to respect the principles of the market economy and fair competition, and to stop politicising normal economic and trade cooperation.

China late last month updated its export control rules to give it a say over the transfer of technology such as TikTok's user recommendation algorithm to foreign buyers.

Reuters has reported that the Oracle deal would not require ByteDance to apply to Chinese authorities for an export licence for TikTok's algorithm.

ByteDance and its founder Zhang Yiming have faced public criticism in China for seeming to give in to US pressure after it was reported it was contemplating a sale of TikTok's US operations to Microsoft. Some netizens said they would stop using Douyin, ByteDance's Chinese version of TikTok.

"ByteDance, as it works to find a solution to keep TikTok's US business alive, is walking a tightrope between the demands of the US government on the one side and the expectations of both the Chinese government and public on the other," said Mark Natkin, managing director at Marbridge Consulting.

"It can't afford to make any missteps along the way."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Oracle, US China trade war
Facebook Messenger, Portal Getting Third-Party AR Effects Starting Early 2021
iOS 14: How to Stop Apps From Spying On You With These 10 Simple Settings

Related Stories

TikTok Parent ByteDance Says China Will Have to Approve US Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  3. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  6. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  7. Vivo V20 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Toshiba TV Range India Pricing Revealed, Starts at Rs. 12,990
  9. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Chrome Wants to Make It Easier to Reset Compromised Passwords
  3. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says China Will Have to Approve US Deal
  4. WeChat Users Will Not Be Penalised, US Says
  5. Facebook Messenger, Portal Getting Third-Party AR Effects Starting Early 2021
  6. Twitter Labels Video of Biden Shared by Trump 'Manipulated Media'
  7. God of War: Ragnarök Announced for PS5, Releasing 2021
  8. Oculus Quest 2 With 90Hz Display Support, Snapdragon XR2 SoC Launched, Price Starts at $299
  9. Trump Raises Questions About TikTok-Oracle Deal if ByteDance Ties Remain
  10. Vivo Y20 Gets 6GB + 64GB Variant and New Purist Blue Colour: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com