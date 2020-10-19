Technology News
loading

TikTok Pakistan Ban Lifted After Company Vows to Moderate Content

The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to block "immoral and indecent" content.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 October 2020 17:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Pakistan Ban Lifted After Company Vows to Moderate Content

TikTok was blocked in India, then its largest market, which cited national security concerns

Highlights
  • TikTok was the third most-downloaded app in Pakistan over past 12 months
  • PTA is open to discussion with TikTok if it's willing to moderate content
  • TikTok denied its ties to China pose security concern in other countries

Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality," the country's telecom authority said on Monday.

The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to block "immoral and indecent" content.

"TikTok has agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws," said a spokesman for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), adding that the app had some 20 million monthly active users in the country.

TikTok was the third most-downloaded app in Pakistan over the past 12 months, behind WhatsApp and Facebook, according to analytics firm SensorTower.

PTA had said it was open to discussions with TikTok if the company was willing to moderate unlawful content.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has become hugely popular in a short period of time, by encouraging young users to post brief videos. But the app has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China.

TikTok has denied that its ties to China pose a security concern in other countries.

In June, it was blocked in India, then its largest market in terms of users, which cited national security concerns amid border tensions with China.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, TikTok India ban
Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India: Price, Sale Offers
Apple Offering Free Virtual Workshops in India on Photography, Art, Music, and More

Related Stories

TikTok Pakistan Ban Lifted After Company Vows to Moderate Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  2. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  5. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Introduces Weekend Data Rollover Offer for Prepaid Users
  8. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin
  10. Xiaomi Announces 80W Wireless Charging, 4,000mAh Can Charge in 19 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A51 Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Reports
  2. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build 4G LTE Mobile Network on the Moon
  3. HTC Desire 20+ With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Offering Free Virtual Workshops in India on Photography, Art, Music, and More
  5. TikTok Pakistan Ban Lifted After Company Vows to Moderate Content
  6. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India: Price, Sale Offers
  7. EU Countries Contemplate Strategy to Counter 5G Conspiracy Theories
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Weekend Data Rollover Offer Lets You Carry Forward Unused Data to the Weekend
  9. Deutsche Telekom Tests Mobile Antenna in Earth’s Stratosphere
  10. Japan Says It Will Join US, Europe in Regulating Big Tech Firms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com