, 28 February 2019
The constant bombardment of videos of people doing silly antics, from lip-syncing or dancing to popular songs to Bollywood dialogues in your Facebook feed has taken TikTok to astounding new success.

The social video app from Beijing's ByteDance has hit another major milestone with more than one billion worldwide downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Sensor Tower revealed in its latest Store Intelligence estimates report.

The one billion downloads include lite versions and regional variations of the app but does not include Android installs in China. New users reached 71.3 million worldwide, excluding China count.

TikTok, the fourth most downloaded non-game app in last year was the number three app globally in terms of new installs across both stores during January and was number one non-game app in the US last month.

Interestingly, 25 percent of TikTok's downloads to date have come from India, and the userbase is estimated to be about 250 million. Last month, 43 percent of new users were from India, compared to 9.5 percent in January last year.

The share of new users from the US has also grown. Nine per cent of TikTok's January installs were recorded from the US compared to 5.6 percent last year.

In comparison, the Facebook app was installed an estimated 711 million times last year while Instagram recorded just 444 million new downloads.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: TikTok, Musically, ByteDance
