TikTok is the most downloaded app worldwide with 656 million downloads in 2021, as per a new report. It is followed by other social media apps like Instagram, and Facebook (now Meta) as well as instant messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram. Meanwhile, when it comes to category wise distribution, Netflix is the most downloaded entertainment app, Shopee tops shopping apps list kicking Amazon out of top three, Google Maps is first in travel app category, and Spotify is the most preferred music and audio app globally. The list takes into account download numbers from both Apple App Store or Google Play store.

The latest report by Apptopia has listed out the most downloaded app globally, and then has also made category-wise segregation. Social media apps have led the general category with TikTok being the most downloaded app worldwide. Instagram (545 million), Facebook (now Meta) (416 million), WhatsApp (395 million), Telegram (329 million) follow the suite. Snapchat (327 million), Zoom (300 million), and Spotify (203 million) also make it to the top 10.

Subway Surfer (191 million) was the most downloaded game in 2021 followed by Rolox (182 million), Bridge Race (169 million), Garena Free Fire (144 million) and Among Us (152 million). PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't feature in the top 10. Netflix (173 million), YouTube (166 million), Google Play Games (131 million), Disney+ (126 million) and Amazon Prime Video (120 million) were the top downloaded entertainment apps in 2021, as per Apptopia.

When it comes to shopping apps, Singapore-based Shopee (203 million) topped the chart followed by Shein (190 million). India-based reseller and marketplace platform Meesho (153 million) took the third spot. Amazon, which was the most downloaded shopping app in 2020, has been pushed to the fourth spot with 148 million downloads globally. However, it's still the go-to app in the US, Apptopia report says. Flipkart makes it to the top 5 with 93 million downloads.

The most downloaded social media apps list is quite similar to the general list. However, instead of Telegram, the fifth spot in the social network app list is taken by Snapchat with 327 million downloads. McDonald's was the top downloaded app (116 million) in the food and drink category. Google Maps (106 million), Uber (94 million) and Booking.com (63 million) were the top downloaded travel apps in 2021, according to Apptopia.

With cryptocurrency gaining prominence in the year, Binance (64 million), Crypto.com (41 million), and Coinbase (40 million) were the most downloaded apps in 2021. Similarly, PayPal (106 million), Google Pay (82 million) and PhonePe (79 million) led remittance apps list. Spotify (203 million), Resso (84 million), and YouTube Music (79 million) led music and audio apps.

Tinder (67 million), Badoo (35 million) and Bumble (22 million) led the most downloaded dating apps list. Work from home was given priority due to Covid-19 in 2021 as well, hence, people took the help of business apps for connecting with one another. Zoom (300 million) topped the chart, followed by Google Meet (192 million), WhatsApp Business (143 million) and Microsoft Teams (141 million).