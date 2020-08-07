Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Aiming to Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Including India and Europe: Report

Microsoft Aiming to Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Including India and Europe: Report

Microsoft is exploring whether it can add regions including India and Europe to the TikTok deal, according to the FT report.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2020 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Aiming to Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Including India and Europe: Report

The company is exploring whether it can add regions including India and Europe to the deal

Highlights
  • A source said Microsoft has not raised the prospect of buying TikTok yet
  • Microsoft declined to comment on the report
  • ByteDance executives value all of TikTok at more than $50 billion

Microsoft is chasing a deal to buy all of TikTok's global business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing five people with knowledge of the talks.

However, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that Microsoft had not raised the prospect of buying all of TikTok in its negotiations with ByteDance.

Microsoft had said it was seeking to buy the assets of TikTok in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It had not disclosed how much it was willing to pay, though sources previously said that ByteDance executives value all of TikTok at more than $50 billion (roughly Rs 3.75 lakh crores).

Microsoft declined to comment on the report. TikTok parent ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The company is exploring whether it can add regions including India and Europe to the deal, according to the FT report.

There was a "deal in the works" with Microsoft for TikTok India but it fell through, the FT reported, citing one person close to ByteDance in India.

TikTok faces a September 15 deadline to either complete a sale of its U.S. operations to Microsoft or face a ban in the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Microsoft, Donald Trump, TikTok Ban
Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days
Uber Rides Take COVID-19 Hit but Food-Delivery Business Doubles

Related Stories

Microsoft Aiming to Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Including India and Europe: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  3. Realme 6i, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom Get August OTA Update
  4. Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor Launched in India
  5. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus G14, Other AMD-Powered Notebooks in India
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  7. Samsung Flagship Phones to Receive Three Years of Android OS Updates
  8. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update
  10. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launched in India
  2. Uber Rides Take COVID-19 Hit but Food-Delivery Business Doubles
  3. Microsoft Aiming to Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Including India and Europe: Report
  4. Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days
  5. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched, Priced at $350
  6. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Apps Getting New Features to Improve Content Creation, Collaboration on Mobile
  7. Google’s Pixel Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch in Q4 2021, Codename Leaked
  8. Oppo A52 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India as a Part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale
  9. Microsoft Office Exploit Used to Hack macOS Devices, Fix Released
  10. Canon Hit by Maze Ransomware Attack, Image.Canon Service Down: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com