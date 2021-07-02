Technology News
loading

TikTok to Now Let Users Create Longer Videos of Up to 3 Minutes

TikTok will roll out the new feature to all users “over the coming week.”

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2021 09:48 IST
TikTok to Now Let Users Create Longer Videos of Up to 3 Minutes

The success of TikTok prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms

Highlights
  • TikTok allows users to record short mobile-friendly videos
  • The short videos could last up to 60 seconds
  • Snap's Snapchat rolled out Spotlight last November

TikTok said on Thursday it will introduce an option over the next few weeks to let users on its platform create longer videos of up to three minutes.

TikTok, that allows users to record short mobile-friendly videos that can last up to 60 seconds and add special effects as well as soundtracks pulled from a music library, has become wildly popular with teenagers in recent years.

"Over the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok," the social media company said in a blog post.

The success of TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has also prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Facebook's Instagram launching short video clips, known as Reels, as well as Snap's Snapchat rolling out Spotlight last November.

In June, the US Commerce Department said it was rescinding a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat that were issued in September as the Trump administration sought to block new US downloads of both Chinese-owned apps.

The withdrawals came after President Joe Biden earlier this month withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of Tencent-owned WeChat and TikTok and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.

The Commerce Department under Trump also had sought to ban other transactions that would have effectively banned WeChat's use in the United States and later sought similar restrictions that would have barred TikTok's use.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, WeChat, ByteDance
Florida Social Media Law Likely Violates Free Speech, Federal Judge Rules

Related Stories

TikTok to Now Let Users Create Longer Videos of Up to 3 Minutes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  4. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  5. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
  8. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  9. NASA Is Offering Its Massive Software Catalogue for Free to the Public
  10. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok to Now Let Users Create Longer Videos of Up to 3 Minutes
  2. Florida Social Media Law Likely Violates Free Speech, Federal Judge Rules
  3. Google, Facebook to Face Negotiations With Media Group Authorised by Australian Regulator
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 India Launch Set for July 14: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Buds 2 Neo Earphones Launched in India Alongside Beard Trimmer, Hair Dryer: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin's Year So Far: Boom, Bust, and Bewildered
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Daily Fortune Pack Event Temporarily Taken Down
  8. Mi, Redmi TVs See Price Hike in India Starting Today Due to Supply Chain Shortages
  9. Google Faces Administrative Case in Russia for Breaching Personal Data Law
  10. Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com