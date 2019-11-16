Technology News
  TikTok Starts Testing 'Links in Bios' and Videos, Giving Users Ways to Monetise

TikTok Starts Testing 'Links in Bios' and Videos, Giving Users Ways to Monetise

This will open up monetisation opportunities to influencers.

16 November 2019
Highlights
  • These links can be posted in the bio, and in the post as well
  • Currently, influencers can only monetise through brand deals
  • There is no word on when the feature will rollout commercially

TikTok is testing the ability to add links in bios as well as social commerce URLs in videos. The testing is being conducted via few influencers in the US, and this could be its first move to help users (and brands) make monetised content on the app. Currently, the only way TikTok influencers can make money is through brand deals that happen off the platform, but these shoppable ad links will allow users (and brands) to monetise through different means. TikTok has become one of the fastest growing social media platforms in the world, downloaded more than 1.3 billion times, 120 million of those in the United States.

AdWeek reports that TikTok is now testing the ability to add links in bios and videos. This will enable viewers to click on the link inside the video or ‘in the bio' and get directed to a shopping page. This will help influencers' market products better, and open up monetisation opportunities for TikTok users and the company both. As mentioned, the feature is being tested with a few subset of influencers in the US for now, and there is no word on when it will see a full-blown commercial rollout. The report added that a TikTok spokesperson had confirmed it is testing the feature, noting “we're always experimenting with new ways to improve the app experience for our users.”

To recall, competitor Instagram already allows users to add a link to their bios, and offers a ‘Swipe Up' feature to influencers. This new TikTok feature that is being tested may also be limited to influencers only. However, this is pure speculation, and should be taken lightly. Marketer Fabian Bern posted a video showing off how the social commerce URL feature in videos work, with a shoppable short-form video where clicking inside video will redirect you to the product shown, for users to buy. This will prove to be very useful and handy for influencers (and brands), whenever it launches.

Comments

TikTok
