Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood

TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood

The move comes with TikTok seeing strong momentum, especially among young smartphone users.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2020 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood

TikTok was banned in India in June

Highlights
  • TikTok remains a popular destination among young smartphone users
  • The fund will be open in August to US applicants
  • TikTok plans to add some 10,000 jobs in the US

TikTok unveiled plans for a $200 million (roughly Rs. 14.99 crores) "creator fund" to add content from emerging social media personalities to the fast-growing video-sharing app.

The new US fund will "help support ambitious creators who are seeking opportunities to foster a livelihood through their innovative content," said Vanessa Pappas, general manager of TikTok US.

The move comes with TikTok seeing strong momentum, especially among young smartphone users, even as US lawmakers and officials step up warnings about its links to China.

Pappas said that with the fund, "our creators will be able to realize additional earnings that help reward the care and dedication they put into creatively connecting with an audience that's inspired by their ideas."

The fund will be open in August to US applicants 18 years or older who have a platform following, and post original content in line with its community guidelines.

The move could help ramp up interest in TikTok, which has seen its user base grow to an estimated one billion.

Until now, TikTok has been using the model of Facebook-owned Instagram, which allows creators to post sponsored videos but without direct remuneration from the platform.

TikTok said this week it plans to add some 10,000 US jobs over the next three years, as it battles complaints over its ties to China.

A unit of China-based holding ByteDance, TikTok has been banned in India and US officials have said they were looking at possible actions against the app.

A bill passed by the US House of Representatives would bar federal employees from using the app on government-issued devices, over concerns that it could be used for spying.

Amid reports of a possible spinoff or buyout of the app, TikTok has said the company's structure is under review.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, TikTok fund, ByteDance
Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
From Workouts to Foreign Language Tutorials, How Did Indians Use Alexa During the National Lockdown?

Related Stories

TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  2. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Airtel Takes on Jio With ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer for Prepaid Users
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Update With Camera Tweaks, More
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Combo Plan Reintroduced
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  10. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped to Be Similar to Galaxy Note 10 Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  3. TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood
  4. Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Amazon India to Open 10 New Warehouses, Takes Country Total to Over 60
  6. Realme 6i Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. The Boys Season 3: Amazon Prime Video Renews Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2020
  8. Star Wars Movies, Avatar Sequels Delayed a Year as Disney Unveils New Release Dates
  9. His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Brings in ‘The Subtle Knife’ and a New World
  10. Forza Motorsport 8 in ‘Early Development’ for Xbox Series X, Windows 10. Here’s a Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com