Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms

TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms

The new company, dubbed TikTok Global, will have a majority of American directors, Reuters reports.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 September 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms

An IPO of TikTok would be one of the technology sector's biggest-ever stock market debuts

Highlights
  • The filing of the IPO would be on a US stock exchange
  • The filing of the IPO could come in about a year
  • There is no certainty over whether Trump will sign off on the agreement

China's ByteDance is planning a US initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should its proposed deal be cleared by the US government, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a US ban on TikTok that President Donald Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week.

Trump ordered ByteDance last month to divest TikTok amid US concerns that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans who use the app could be passed on to China's Communist Party government.

On Wednesday, he reiterated he was opposed to ByteDance retaining majority ownership of TikTok.

The White House and ByteDance have agreed to a term sheet on some aspects of a deal, although Trump has not yet approved it, one of the sources said. Top ByteDance US investors, Oracle and potentially Walmart would hold at least a 60 percent stake in TikTok's US operations, the source said.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the situation was still fluid.

"There's no definite proposal that the president's being asked to consider or reject at this point," Meadows told reporters.

The new company, dubbed TikTok Global, will have a majority of American directors, a US chief executive and a security expert on the board, the source added. Oracle has agreed to eventually own a 20 percent stake in the company, according to the source. If Walmart also successfully negotiates acquiring a stake, its CEO, Doug McMillon, would get a seat on TikTok Global's board, the source said.

Trump said that his administration talked with Walmart and Oracle on Thursday but "nothing much has changed" regarding a deal.

He added, without giving details, "I guess Microsoft is still involved." Microsoft said on Sunday its offer for TikTok was rejected. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

"We'll make a decision soon," Trump said.

An IPO of TikTok would be one of the technology sector's biggest-ever stock market debuts, given that the app was recently valued by ByteDance investors at more than $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3,68,129 crores). It would further reduce ByteDance's stake in the company to appease US officials who want to see the Chinese firm loosen its grip on the video app.

The filing of the IPO would be on a US stock exchange and could come in about a year, the sources said.

There is no certainty over whether Trump will sign off on the agreement. It was also not immediately clear what assets TikTok Global would own beyond the app's assets in the United States. ByteDance has offered to create 25,000 new US jobs with TikTok headquartered in the United States as it seeks to win Trump's blessing for a deal, Reuters has reported.

It was also not clear whether ByteDance could present the deal to China as keeping majority ownership of TikTok. Chinese officials have said they do not want ByteDance to agree to a forced sale, and the company's proposal to the White House this week called for it to retain majority ownership of TikTok.

The board of TikTok Global would include a national security director, who will be approved by the US and chair a security committee overseeing the protection of user data, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The term sheet will grant Oracle the right to inspect TikTok's source code and includes numerous provisions to ensure data security and requirement that all US users data remains in the United States housed by Oracle, the source said.

It is not clear what Oracle or Walmart will pay for a stake. Oracle, Walmart and Treasury did not immediately comment.

Meadows said on Thursday that the administration is still looking at details of the deal and whether it meets national security thresholds. Meadows said if TikTok remains predominantly Chinese-run under the Oracle deal, that would not meet Trump's objectives.

China approval

ByteDance said on Thursday it would need China to approve the proposed deal with the White House, indicating how its bid to stave off a ban in the United States could be further complicated.

As many as 40 percent of Americans back Trump's threat to ban TikTok if it is not sold to a US buyer, a Reuters/Ipsos national poll found last month. Among Republicans, Trump's party, 69 percent said they supported the order, though only 32 percent expressed familiarity with the app.

The White House has stepped up efforts to purge what it deems "untrusted" Chinese apps from US digital networks. Beyond TikTok, Trump has also issued an order prohibiting transactions with Tencent's messenger app WeChat.

Earlier this year, Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun sold gay dating app Grindr, bought in 2016, for $620 million (roughly Rs. 4,565 crores) after CFIUS ordered its divestment.

ByteDance acquired Shanghai-based video app Musical.ly, whose user base was largely American, for $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,477 crores) in 2017 without seeking CFIUS approval, relaunching it as TikTok the following year. Reuters reported last year that CFIUS was investigating TikTok.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, US China trade war
Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500

Related Stories

TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pulls Paytm From Play Store Over 'Violation Of Policies'
  2. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  6. MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
  7. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  9. OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T
  10. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers
  2. TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500
  4. Facebook Says It Will No Longer Show Health Groups in Recommendations
  5. Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video
  6. Tencent Rebrands WeChat Work App to WeCom Ahead of Trump Ban
  7. Mitra the Robot Helps COVID Patients in India Speak to Loved Ones
  8. OnePlus Buds App With Support for Non-OnePlus Phones Incoming
  9. Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, 32GB RAM Launched
  10. Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store, Paytm First Games Pulled Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com