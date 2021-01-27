Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback

TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback

India has reportedly decided to retain its ban on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 27 January 2021 12:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback

China's ByteDance has decided to reduce the size of its India team

Highlights
  • The apps were banned amid rising tensions between India and China
  • India has decided to retain its ban
  • The ban dates from last year

China's ByteDance has decided to reduce the size of its India team and is unsure when the company will make a comeback in India, it said in an internal memo to employees on Wednesday.

India has decided to retain its ban on short-form video sharing platform TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps after reviewing responses from the companies on issues such as compliance and privacy.

The apps were banned amid rising tensions between India and China following a border clash between the two nations last year.

"We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived... we find that has not been the case," ByteDance wrote in an internal memo to staff, seen by Reuters.

"We simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain un-operational... we don't know when we will make a comeback in India."

In an earlier conversation, sources had told Gadgets 360 that following the ban, the government had asked for responses from all the companies that were banned about the data being collected, and how it was used. It appears that the government was not satisfied with the response, and issued a notice last week, according to reports.

ByteDance issued the following statement to reporters:

“We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains to be our topmost priority,” a TikTok spokesperson told Mint.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ByteDance
ZTE Blade X1 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 Released With Improvements, Security Patches; HomePod Mini Gets Ultra-Wideband Support

Related Stories

TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok, WeChat, 57 Other Apps ‘Permanently’ Banned in India: Reports
  2. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  5. AmazonBasics 55-Inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD HDR Smart LED TV Review
  6. FAU-G Game App is Available Now: How to Download on Android
  7. Oppo A55 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Motorola Edge S With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched
  9. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India on February 4
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Expand Tech Hub in Boston With 3,000 New Jobs
  2. YouTube Shorts Eyes TikTok Competition With 3.5 Billion Daily Views in India
  3. iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 Released With Improvements, Security Patches; HomePod Mini Gets Ultra-Wideband Support
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Reducing India Workforce, Unsure of Comeback
  5. GameStop Rides Elon Musk Tweet to See 50 Percent Surge in Extended Trade
  6. ZTE Blade X1 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone SE Plus Rumoured to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  8. Twitter Acquires Newsletter Startup Revue, Will Eliminate Some of Its Fees to Encourage Users
  9. Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer: Disney Promises a Fantastical Southeast Asia Adventure
  10. Grindr Faces $11.7-Million Fine in Norway for Breach of Data Privacy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com