Technology News
loading

TikTok Illegally Collecting Data, Sharing With China: Tharoor

Tharoor was speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Illegally Collecting Data, Sharing With China: Tharoor

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday alleged that TikTok app is illegally collecting data which is being received by China and termed it as an issue of national security. Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Tharoor said he would like to draw the attention of the House to India's vulnerability to data leakage and surveillance due to the absence of a robust comprehensive data protection framework.

In the age of smartphones, apps, social media, and the Internet, India is generating mind-boggling data, and it can be exploited by vested interests to engage in profiling, to make profits and for political control, he said.

"Recently, the federal regulators in the US slapped a fine of $5.7 million (roughly Rs. 39 crores) on the social media app TikTok for illegally collecting data on children," he said, adding that there are reports that the Chinese government receives data from TikTok through the wholly state-owned China Telecom.

Describing it as a "national security issue", Tharoor said he would urge the government to introduce a comprehensive legal framework to protect fundamental right to privacy and save democracy of the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shashi Tharoor, Tiktok
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Formally Set for August 7, Company Sends Invites
Bond 25 First Look Still Features Daniel Craig, Aston Martin V8 in London
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Illegally Collecting Data, Sharing With China: Tharoor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  2. Huawei Launches MediaPad T5 Tablet With Kirin 659 SoC in India
  3. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  4. Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Series Launch Set for Today: Here’s All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  7. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  8. Realme Teases the Impending Arrival of Realme X in India
  9. LG Launches Stylo 5 Smartphone With Stylus Support, 3,500mAh Battery
  10. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.