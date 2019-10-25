Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Hits Back at US Senators' Accusations, Says Not Influenced by China

TikTok Hits Back at US Senators' Accusations, Says Not Influenced by China

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based Bytedance, has been at the centre of public statements by members of the US Congress.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 14:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Hits Back at US Senators' Accusations, Says Not Influenced by China

Hitting back at the US over accusations of censoring content to appease Beijing, Chinese short-video making platform TikTok has said it does not censor content critical of the Chinese government, and that none of its operations are subject to the Chinese law.

Over the past several weeks, TikTok, owned by Beijing-based Bytedance, has been at the centre of public statements by Members of the US Congress and others regarding alleged censorship of content, as well as their data protection practices.

"Let us be very clear: TikTok does not remove content based on sensitivities related to China. We have never been asked by the Chinese government to remove any content and we would not do so if asked. Period. Our US moderation team, which is led out of California, reviews content for adherence to our US policies -- just like other US companies in our space," the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

US Senators such as Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton wrote a letter earlier this week to the US intelligence officials asking that they investigate TikTok for possible national security threats.

Talking about data privacy and security, TikTok added: "We store all TikTok US user data in the US, with backup redundancy in Singapore. Our data centres are located entirely outside of China, and none of our data is subject to Chinese law."

The company noted it has a dedicated technical team focused on adhering to robust cybersecurity policies, and data privacy and security practices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, China
How SoftBank Made WeWork an Offer It Had to Accept
Huawei Enjoy 10S With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 OLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Hits Back at US Senators' Accusations, Says Not Influenced by China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. Redmi Note 8 Review
  3. iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone You Can Buy?
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales End Tonight: All the Best Offers Available Right Now
  5. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  7. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Offers
  9. Motorola 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR 10 Support Launched in India
  10. Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play With HD+ Max Vision Displays Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Phone Users Get 'All-in-One' Prepaid Plans With 500 Non-Jio Minutes, Up to 56GB Data
  2. Russia Dismisses Hacking Reports as 'Unsavoury'
  3. Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Others Face Rs. 1.4 Lakh Crores Payout After Supreme Court Order
  4. Jio Dues Part of Supreme Court Order on Adjusted Gross Revenue: COAI
  5. Huawei Enjoy 10S With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 OLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. TikTok Hits Back at US Senators' Accusations, Says Not Influenced by China
  7. Tesla Starts Selling China-Made Model 3 With Autopilot Function
  8. Google Play Removes 42 Malicious Apps With 8 Million Collective Downloads
  9. TikTok Needs to Be Scrutinised in National Security Probe, US Senators Say
  10. The Last of Us Part II Release Pushed to May 29 Next Year, Developer Cites Quality Refinement as Reason
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.