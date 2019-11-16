Technology News
TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower

TikTok accumulated 614 million downloads - 6 percent more than it had last year, reported mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Updated: 16 November 2019 19:23 IST
Highlights
  • India has been the main driver of TikTok downloads
  • 31 percent of all unique TikTok installs come from India
  • China has generated the second most downloads for TikTok

Social video app TikTok has reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 466.8 million or about 31 per cent of all unique installs. In 2019, the app accumulated 614 million downloads -- 6 percent more than it had last year, reported mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

India has been a fast adopter in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, or roughly 45 per cent of all global installs - Sensor Tower [reported](https://sensortower.com/blog/tiktok-downloads-1-5-billion). China generated the second largest amount of downloads with 45.5 million, or 7.4 percent, while the US is No 3 with 37.6 million installs, or about 6 percent, this year.

"India has been a fast riser in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, or roughly 45 percent of all global installs. That figure also represents 59.5 percent of lifetime downloads in the country. So far this year, China has generated the second largest amount of downloads with 45.5 million, or 7.4 percent, while the U.S. is No. 3 with 37.6 million installs, or about 6 percent," the report noted.

The figure does not include installs from third-party Android stores in the country, said Sensor Tower. TikTok with 614 million downloads currently is the third-most downloaded non-gaming app of the year, behind WhatsApp at the top with 707.4 million installs and Facebook Messenger at second spot with 636.2 million.

Facebook is fourth with 587 million downloads and Instagram at fifth spot with 376.2 million. To recall, TikTok crossed the 1 billion downloads milestone in February 2019, taking just under nine months to generate a further 500 million installs.

 

 

