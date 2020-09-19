Technology News
  TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration to Block US Ban: Report

TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration to Block US Ban: Report

The US Commerce Department issued a ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting September 20.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 September 2020 14:07 IST
TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration to Block US Ban: Report

ByteDance filed a complaint in Washington federal court

  • US govt bans downloading of TIkTok app from September 20
  • ByteDance has challenged US President Donald Trump's executive order
  • Even WeChat has been banned in the region

TikTok has asked a US judge to block the Trump administration banning on the Chinese social-media network, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging US President Donald Trump's executive order, the report said.

The US Commerce Department issued a ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept. 20. The report cited the complaint as saying that Trump exceeded his authority when he banned the app, and that he did so for political reasons rather than to stop an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US, as the law requires.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Donald Trump, WeChat, TikTok Ban
