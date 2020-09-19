TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration to Block US Ban: Report

TikTok has asked a US judge to block the Trump administration banning on the Chinese social-media network, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging US President Donald Trump's executive order, the report said.

The US Commerce Department issued a ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept. 20. The report cited the complaint as saying that Trump exceeded his authority when he banned the app, and that he did so for political reasons rather than to stop an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US, as the law requires.

