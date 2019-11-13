Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Said to Have Passed on Buying TikTok's Predecessor for This Reason

Facebook Said to Have Passed on Buying TikTok's Predecessor for This Reason

Facebook reportedly walked away out of concern about the app’s young user base and Chinese ownership.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Said to Have Passed on Buying TikTok's Predecessor for This Reason

Facebook held talks over several months in 2016 to determine whether to buy Musical.ly, a rival app that would eventually evolve into global teen video sensation TikTok.

Facebook ultimately walked away out of concern about the app's young user base and Chinese ownership, according to a person familiar with the matter. But its interest back then may be pertinent to current government inquiries into Facebook's history of pursuing and buying out competitors. Discussions started three years ago when Kevin Systrom, then chief executive officer of photo-sharing platform Instagram, visited Shanghai on an unrelated trip and met with Musical.ly's founders, the person said. ByteDance -- now the world's largest startup -- ended up acquiring the service for $800 million (roughly Rs. 5,800 crores).

The unrealized deal marked a missed opportunity to jump aboard a short-video phenomenon that's gone viral across the US and China, the world's largest mobile market. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who aspired to break into the world's No. 2 economy, was hesitant when Systrom first proposed an acquisition given the app's slowing growth at the time and popularity mostly among teens, the person said.

Facebook's billionaire co-founder later warmed to the idea after getting introduced to the founders and seeing the app catch on on his home turf. He held talks with Musical.ly executives at Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters in the fall of that year, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks were serious but never reached a discussion of numbers, one of the people said. That's because Facebook realized there would be complications owning an app based in China. It also grew concerned about Musical.ly's youthful audience, which could make it difficult to comply with US laws on child internet privacy and safety, the person said.

“We wanted our services in China because we believe in connecting the whole world. But we could never come to an agreement on what it would take,” a Facebook spokesperson said, declining to comment on the details of the conversations. It “ultimately decided not to make an offer.” A ByteDance spokeswoman declined to comment on Facebook's interest, which was previously reported by BuzzFeed News.

TikTok ran afoul of regulators in 2019, but for different reasons than Facebook originally feared. The US government has launched an investigation into whether ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly two years ago to merge it with TikTok posed a national security risk, Bloomberg News has reported. Under pressure, it stepped up its efforts to enlist lobbyists in the US, including a policy chief for the region, according to people familiar with its plans.

Ironically, the app's growth can be in part credited to Facebook. ByteDance has long splashed money to advertise the app on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, essentially buying users away from its biggest rivals. That spending, however, has plunged since the second quarter as TikTok's user growth slowed, according to data from Sensor Tower.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Musical.ly, TikTok
Airtel, Vodafone Idea Said to Be Mulling Review of Supreme Court’s AGR Order
Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Said to Have Passed on Buying TikTok's Predecessor for This Reason
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  7. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on November 22
  8. NASA Renames Faraway Ice World After Nazi-Link Backlash
  9. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of Launch Later Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Artificial Intelligence-Created Paintings to Be Put on Sale by Sotheby’s in New York
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Design Shown in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch
  4. Facebook Said to Have Passed on Buying TikTok's Predecessor for This Reason
  5. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Said to Be Mulling Review of Supreme Court’s AGR Order
  6. Redmi K30 5G Model Allegedly Listed on Certification Site, Tipping Imminent Launch
  7. E-Sports Players Face as Much Stress as Professional Athletes, Research Finds
  8. Elon Musk Announces New Tesla Factory Will Be in Germany
  9. Sennheiser IE 80 S BT Audiophile-Grade Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 39,990
  10. Realme 3, Realme 3i Update Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.