Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia

TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia

TikTok moved to the number one rank among the most downloaded apps worldwide in 2020 from its fourth position in 2019.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 August 2021 16:31 IST
TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia

Photo Credit: Reuters

TikTok managed to take on Facebook in the midst of its nationwide ban in India

Highlights
  • TikTok overtook Facebook to become the world’s most downloaded app
  • Facebook continued to be on the second position
  • TikTok moved from the second to first position in the US

TikTok surpassed Facebook to become the most downloaded app in the world in 2020, according to business journal Nikkei Asia, citing a global survey of app downloads. The journal said that the Chinese short-video app topped the list of social media providers for the first time since the study was first conducted in 2018. TikTok notably managed to mark its growth in the midst of facing nationwide bans last year in markets including India. The growth of TikTok in the app world has majorly impacted Facebook, the US-based social networking giant that had four of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world in 2020.

The data compiled by Nikkei Asia from analytics platform App Annie shows that TikTok moved to the number one rank on the chart of the most downloaded apps worldwide in 2020 from its fourth position in 2019. Facebook, on the other hand, remained at the second position, but its messaging app — Facebook Messenger — moved from first to the fifth position.

Just like its worldwide growth, TikTok managed to become the most downloaded app in the US in 2020, overtaking Facebook Messenger, Nikkei Asia reports. The Chinese version of TikTok, which is called Douyin, also maintained its dominance in China by retaining its first position.

In Asia (excluding China), TikTok continued to be in the second position in terms of total downloads, while Facebook retained its first rank, the compiled data shows.

TikTok was amongst more than 200 apps that were banned in India between June and September last year.

“The total viewing time for TikTok in the US and UK is longer than that for YouTube, and short videos will continue to attract attention,” said Chuzen Kin, marketing manager at App Annie, as quoted by Nikkei Asia.

Of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world in 2020, seven were developed in the US and four of them were owned by Facebook. These four — WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger as well as the company's original Facebook app — were among the top five most downloaded apps worldwide.

Unlike TikTok, its homegrown competitor Likee fell to the eighth rank on the global downloads chart in 2020 from the sixth position recorded a year earlier. The recent outrage about WhatsApp's privacy policy update has also helped Telegram gain some momentum and shift from eighth to seventh rank globally.

Nikkei Asia has not provided the exact number of downloads each of the top 10 most downloaded apps received in 2020. Also, official app stores such as the Apple's App Store and the Google Play store appear to be the sources for the data.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Facebook, most downloaded app, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Likee, Douyin, Nikkei Asia, Nikkei
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon to Pay US Shoppers Hurt by Others' Products, Does Not Admit Liability

Related Stories

TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  3. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  4. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  5. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  6. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  7. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price, Colour Options Surface Online
  8. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Tipped to Launch in India in Coming Weeks
  9. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  10. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch on August 17, Sale via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, Up to 18GB RAM
  2. TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia
  3. Amazon to Pay US Shoppers Hurt by Others' Products, Does Not Admit Liability
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Be Powered by New Exynos W920 SoC With Embedded 4G LTE Modem
  5. Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court
  6. HP Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021) With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Up to 16.5-Hour Battery Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Tipped to Launch in India in Coming Weeks
  8. COVID-19 Detection Within an Hour? This Device Makes It Possible, as Accurate as PCR Test
  9. Google's Larry Page Entered New Zealand During Pandemic, Granted Residency
  10. Realme C3 Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com