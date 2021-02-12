Technology News
TikTok Signs Deal With UEFA to Become EURO 2020 Global Sponsor

Euro 2020 was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 February 2021 09:53 IST
TikTok Signs Deal With UEFA to Become EURO 2020 Global Sponsor

TikTok is the first digital entertainment platform to sponsor an international tournament for UEFA

  • Euro 2020 tournament will take place from June 11-July 11 this year
  • TikTok will launch features such as augmented reality effects
  • The 24-nation Euro 2020 tournament is a major revenue generator for UEFA

TikTok will be the global sponsor for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament set to begin in June this year, the sport's European governing body UEFA announced on Thursday.

The popular Chinese short video app, the first digital entertainment platform to sponsor a major international tournament for UEFA, also has broadcast sponsorship rights as part of the deal.

UEFA said in a statement that TikTok will launch features such as augmented reality effects, hashtag challenges, TikTok LIVEs, and Sounds for the tournament.

"We are looking forward to working closely with TikTok to provide fans globally with a unique and innovative experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion," said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

The 24-nation Euro 2020 tournament, a major revenue generator for UEFA and the national federations across Europe, was postponed in March by 12 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rescheduled event will take place from June 11-July 11 this year across 12 cities.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
