TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, India Accounts for Over 600 Million: Sensor Tower

India has been the biggest driver for TikTok installs. Out of the 2 billion downloads – 611 million are from this country.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 April 2020 11:52 IST
TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, India Accounts for Over 600 Million: Sensor Tower

TikTok has seen user spending rise by more than 2.5 times in just five months

Highlights
  • TikTok adds 500 million new downloads in just 5 months
  • 30.3 percent of the total TikTok downloads are from India
  • China accounts for the most revenue at 72.3 percent

TikTok, a popular short-video app, has achieved 2 billion downloads via Google Play Store and App Store. According to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the first quarter of 2020 has been the best so far for TikTok, as it managed to accumulate 315 million installs. While businesses continue to suffer and adjust to the new norms of work from home, TikTok has witnessed never-before-seen downloads, engagement, and revenue. This massive growth was accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis as it has drawn more people to their mobile devices and use social media as one of the means to connect with people.

The social giant has amassed 2 billion downloads, just five months after it surpassed 1.5 billion downloads. This means it has added 500 million new downloads in this short period. Sensor Tower notes that India has been the biggest driver for TikTok installs, and out of the 2 billion downloads – 611 million are from this country. This amounts to 30.3 percent of the total people using TikTok. China comes in second, with 9.7 percent (196.6 million) of total downloads, and the US comes in third with 165 million downloads - gathering 8.2 percent share in TikTok installs. China's figures do not include installs from third-party stores and the numbers are of TikTok's version in the region – Douyin.

Sensor Tower also adds that user spending on TikTok has risen by more than 2.5 times in just five months. The app's user spending was $175 million when it gathered 1.5 billion downloads, and now that spending has risen to $456.7 million. China leads on this front, and is responsible for 72.3 percent of total revenue. User spending in China is generating $331 million for TikTok, while the US accounts for 19 percent of the revenue with user spending of $86.5 million. Great Britain, surprisingly, comes in on the third position accumulating 2 percent of the revenue with user spending of $9 million. Even though India has the most number of installs, it does not bring in much revenue at the moment.

Furthermore, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence Data reveals that Apple's App Store was responsible for more revenue at $435.3 million than Google Play that recorded only $21.4 million revenue.

TikTok recently introduced donation stickers inside the app to allow creators to raise funds for coronavirus relief. It also pledged $20 million to tackle coronavirus in Africa.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Tiktok, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More

