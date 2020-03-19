With the coronavirus pandemic reaching new heights every day, a majority of the world's population is trying to self isolate. In such a situation, a lot of people are turning to social media platforms to stay informed. Social media platforms have struggled to keep fake news from propagating across their networks. Time and again, they've failed at it. But with the coronavirus pandemic growing, social media platforms want to do everything it takes. TikTok is also taking steps to offer accurate information during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For starters, TikTok has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to host a live stream on Thursday. The video-sharing app has put up a dedicated page in collaboration with WHO to spread awareness about the COVID-19 illness-causing coronavirus. The company intends on offering trustworthy and accurate information to the millions of users it has globally.

Earlier this week, WHO put up a live stream from its official TikTok page to share relevant information on the coronavirus pandemic while advising users about what they should and shouldn't be doing. Users were also invited to ask questions that they may have regarding coronaviruses.

Besides WHO, several state police departments in India are also spreading awareness using their TikTok handles. The main idea is to prevent spreading of misinformation regarding COVID-19 in India. So far, Kerala Police, Bengaluru City Police, and Durg Police have used TikTok as a platform to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

TikTok isn't alone, both Facebook and Twitter have committed to fighting misinformation during the coronavirus outbreak in the last few weeks. Facebook and Google have reportedly collaborated to track infections in the US. Google is also removing fake coronavirus videos from YouTube.