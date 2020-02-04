Technology News
TikTok Confirms Profile Redesign Test Similar to Instagram

The new TikTok profile test shifts follow count to the left and places more emphasis on user bios.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 16:10 IST
TikTok Confirms Profile Redesign Test Similar to Instagram

Photo Credit: Joel Saget/ AFP

Recently, TikTok reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store

Highlights
  • TikTok is testing a user profile redesign similar to Instagram
  • The new profile shifts follow count to the left
  • It places more emphasis on user bios

Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is testing a user profile redesign similar to Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately give users more ways to personalize and engage with their profiles," a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Monday.

As per report, the new profile shifts follow count to the left and places more emphasis on user bios.

Additionally, TikTok has also begun a limited test of a feature that lets its users to add links to e-commerce sites to their profile bio as well as offer creators the ability to send their viewers to shopping websites effortlessly to monetise its platform.

Recently, TikTok reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 466.8 million or about 31 percent of all unique installs.

In 2019, the app accumulated 614 million downloads -- six percent more than it had last year, reported mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

India has been a fast adoptor in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, or roughly 45 percent of all global installs.

TikTok, Facebook, Instagram
