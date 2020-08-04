Technology News
loading

China Will Not Accept US 'Theft' of TikTok, Says State Media

Microsoft said on Monday it was in talks with ByteDance to buy parts of TikTok.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2020 10:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Will Not Accept US 'Theft' of TikTok, Says State Media

The Global Times is published by People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party

Highlights
  • Microsoft said it was in talks with ByteDance to buy parts of TikTok
  • US President Donald Trump gave the firms 45 days to strike a deal
  • Global Times is published by official newspaper of the Communist Party

China will not accept the "theft" of a Chinese technology company and is able to respond to Washington's move to push ByteDance to sell short-video app TikTok's US operations to Microsoft, the China Daily newspaper said on Tuesday.

The United States' "bullying" of Chinese tech companies was a consequence of Washington's zero-sum vision of "American first" and left China no choice but "submission or mortal combat in the tech realm", the state-backed paper said in an editorial.

China had "plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab", it added.

Microsoft said on Monday it was in talks with ByteDance to buy parts of TikTok after US President Donald Trump reversed course on a plan to ban the app on national security grounds and gave the firms 45 days to strike a deal.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said over the weekend that Trump would take action shortly against Chinese software companies that shared user data with the Chinese government.

The Global Times newspaper, which is also government-backed, said US treatment of ByteDance and Huawei Technologies, now on a US trade blacklist, was indicative of US efforts to separate its economy from China's.

China had "limited ability" to provide protection to these Chinese companies by retaliating against US companies because the United States had technological superiority and influence with its allies, it added.

"China's opening-up to the outside world and disintegrating the US decoupling strategy should be priorities," it said in an editorial.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Microsoft, China, China-US
Apple Sees $1.4-Billion Lawsuit Filed Against It by Chinese Artificial Intelligence Company

Related Stories

China Will Not Accept US 'Theft' of TikTok, Says State Media
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  2. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Redmi 9 Prime India to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  8. Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones Seen in Leaked Promo Video
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Smart TV Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. China Will Not Accept US 'Theft' of TikTok, Says State Media
  2. Apple Sees $1.4-Billion Lawsuit Filed Against It by Chinese Artificial Intelligence Company
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Smart TV Go on Sale in India Today on Flipkart, Realme Site: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord to Be Available for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Start Receiving August 2020 Security Patch: Report
  7. Ads Transparency Spotlight, Google’s New Chrome Extension, Will Give Insights on Targeted Ads
  8. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google, ADT Partnering on Home Security Products
  10. Realme X50 Pro Starts Receiving July 2020 Update With Game Space Autoplay, Optimisations, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com