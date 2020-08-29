Technology News
loading

TikTok Celebrities Criminally Charged After LA House Parties

The Internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home and allegedly held two parties less than a week apart.

By Assoicated Press | Updated: 29 August 2020 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Celebrities Criminally Charged After LA House Parties

TikTok celebrities hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the coronavirus-led ban

Highlights
  • TikTok celebrities allegedly held two parties in less than a week apart
  • They are accused of violating the city's pandemic health order
  • Los Angeles County has recorded nearly 237,000 cases of COVID-19

TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Friday.

The Los Angeles city attorney's office filed misdemeanour charges Thursday against Hall and Gray. The internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home and allegedly held two parties less than a week apart.

It was not immediately clear if Hall and Gray had attorneys who could speak on their behalf and efforts to reach their representatives were unsuccessful.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have yet been linked to the August 8 and Augus 14 house parties, but the two-week period for symptoms to appear has not passed. Los Angeles police responded to both parties, which featured several hundred guests, and issued citations.

“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modelling great behaviour, best practices, for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it,” Feuer said during a news conference Friday.

Hall and Gray are accused of violating the city's pandemic health order and a party house ordinance. Penalties include a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines. The August 14 party was reportedly to celebrate Hall's 21st birthday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorised the city to shut off water and power to the home. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills,” Garcetti said.

With bars closed in town, large house parties can become “superspreaders” of COVID-19, Garcetti said.

Garcetti's action followed an August 3 party at a different home in the city where hundreds of people gathered without masks or social distancing. The party ended in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded two other people.

Los Angeles County has recorded nearly 237,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,700 deaths, making it the hardest-hit county in the state.

“It isn't just the party house itself that's affected,” Feuer said. “These individuals who attend your parties could leave and spread (the virus) to siblings, to parents, to grandparents, to coworkers, to others in the public.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Bryce Hall, Blake Gray, Los Angeles, COVID 19, coronavirus
Facebook's Failure to Remove 'Kenosha Guard' Militia Page an 'Operational Mistake': Zuckerberg
Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface

Related Stories

TikTok Celebrities Criminally Charged After LA House Parties
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box: Report
  2. OnePlus ‘Clover’ Entry-Level Phone With 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon
  3. Realme 7 Series' Gaming Prowess Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  4. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  5. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  7. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console
  9. New iPad and Apple Watch Models Spotted on EEC, iPad Air 4 Leaked
  10. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
  2. TikTok Celebrities Criminally Charged After LA House Parties
  3. Facebook's Failure to Remove 'Kenosha Guard' Militia Page an 'Operational Mistake': Zuckerberg
  4. Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Game Developer Tools
  5. Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Specifications and Live Images Leaked, Huawei Enjoy 20 Also Spotted
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price Leaked by Dutch Retailer Ahead of Launch
  7. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Revealed at Gamescom 2020, Release Date Set for October 15
  8. BSNL Revises Payment Threshold, Permanent Disconnection Schedule for Landline, Broadband, FTTH Subscribers
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 10,000 Beta Codes Up for Grabs on August 30
  10. Realme 7 Series’ Gaming Prowess Teased by India CEO Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com