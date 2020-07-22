Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive

TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive

ByteDance already operates English tutoring app GoGoKid and course livestreaming app Qingbei.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2020 16:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive

ByteDance senior vice president said that the company entered educational technology sector in 2016

Highlights
  • ByteDance has made educational technology one of its top priorities
  • ByteDance operates one-on-one English tutoring app GoGoKid
  • ByteDance's revenue mainly comes from its Chinese short video app Douyin

A senior executive at TikTok owner ByteDance said the company plans to invest "a huge amount" of capital into its newly-established educational technology business but warned that the unit will be unlikely to profit in the next three years.

Beijing-based ByteDance has made educational technology one of its top priorities alongside short video app TikTok, which is facing scrutiny in Washington over suspicions China could force the company to turn over user data.

Chen Lin, senior vice president at ByteDance, said in an internal speech that the company entered the educational technology sector in 2016 via investments and trying out various projects, according to a transcript published by the company on social media.

ByteDance operates one-on-one English tutoring app GoGoKid and online course livestreaming app Qingbei.

Eight-year-old ByteDance's revenue mainly comes from its Chinese short video app Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao. The company is a late entrant to China's educational technology market, as industry leader Yuanfudao was founded in 2012 and rival Zuoyebang started up in 2013.

The industry was one of a few sectors that saw its fortunes shine during the coronavirus pandemic as widespread lockdowns in China and school closures forced students to take online classes from home for many months.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Online Education
Poco C3 Appears in Bluetooth SIG Listing, May Be Rebranded Version of Redmi 9C
Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990

Related Stories

TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  2. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  3. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  5. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Site
  9. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Budget Smartphone With 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. E-Commerce Listings Must Display Country of Origin on Imported Products: Centre to Delhi High Court
  2. NPCI Launches UPI AutoPay Feature to Enable Auto-Debit of Recurring Payments
  3. Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive
  5. Poco C3 Appears in Bluetooth SIG Listing, May Be Rebranded Version of Redmi 9C
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary, Gets 0.18.0 Update With New Map Areas, Guns, and More
  7. AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen Pro 4000G, Athlon 3000G APUs Announced for Pre-Built Desktop PCs
  8. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar Launched in India
  9. Nokia TV Box with Android TV 9.0 Launching in India in August via Flipkart: Report
  10. Chinese Cybercriminals Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Research, Hacked Several Firms, Defence Contractors: US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com