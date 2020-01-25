Technology News
loading

TikTok Hires Microsoft IP Chief Erich Andersen as General Counsel

Andersen was most recently Microsoft's chief IP counsel, bringing expertise in an area of key concern to TikTok as it builds out its music offerings.

By | Updated: 25 January 2020 11:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Hires Microsoft IP Chief Erich Andersen as General Counsel

TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin have been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times

Highlights
  • TikTok lets users create and share short videos
  • The company is making a push to attract US advertisers
  • TikTok recently inked deal with UK-based Merlin

Popular mobile video app TikTok said on Friday it has hired attorney Erich Andersen from Microsoft to serve as the company's global general counsel, reporting to president Alex Zhu.

Andersen was most recently Microsoft's chief intellectual property counsel, bringing expertise in an area of key concern to TikTok as it builds out its music offerings.

He announced his departure last month in a LinkedIn post, after more than 20 years at the tech giant.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, allows users to create and share short videos that can be set to snippets of songs from its music library.

After surging user growth last year, the company is making a push to attract US advertisers, piloting in-app shopping features and testing a "creator marketplace" to match brands and influencers.

But social marketing agencies told Reuters last month that some marketers are still wary of potential copyright issues that could arise from use of the app's music offerings.

TikTok said on Thursday it had inked a deal to expand its music library by partnering with Merlin, a UK-based digital rights group that negotiates licensing on behalf of more than 20,000 independent record labels and distributors.

According to data from research firm Sensor Tower, TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin have been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times, including 680 million downloads in 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Microsoft, Erich Andersen
Jeff Bezos Allegations Put Phone Hacking Tech in the Spotlight
Government Likely to Raise Import Duties on Electronics Next Week

Related Stories

TikTok Hires Microsoft IP Chief Erich Andersen as General Counsel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo F15: Which is the Best Choice Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing: Here's All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  5. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Soundbar Launched in India at Rs. 29,999
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get a Price Cut in India
  8. WhatsApp Animated Stickers, Disappearing Messages Tweaks Tipped
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus Shows Off Black Prototype of Its Concept One Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Kashmir Internet Shutdown: 2G Mobile Internet Services Restored in Region
  2. Government Likely to Raise Import Duties on Electronics Next Week
  3. TikTok Hires Microsoft IP Chief Erich Andersen as General Counsel
  4. Vivo Passes Samsung to Become Second Largest Smartphone Maker in India in Q4: Counterpoint
  5. India Passes US to Become Second Largest Smartphone Market in 2019: Counterpoint
  6. Realme C3s Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Rear Fingerprint Scanner and Other Details
  7. Telegram Update Brings Polls 2.0 Including Quiz Mode, Apart From Message Corners and Other New Features
  8. Mubi India February 2020 Releases: Don, Chupke Chupke, Mera Naam Joker Among 56 Movies
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Branding Surfaces on Thai Regulator’s Website: Report
  10. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,499
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.