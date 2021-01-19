Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China

TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China

"The set-up of Douyin Pay is to supplement the existing major payment options,” the company said in a statement.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2021 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China

ByteDance's expansion comes as China's regulators are tightening oversight over financial tech firms

Highlights
  • Trump administration has ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets
  • Douyin is the main revenue generator for ByteDance
  • China's third-party payment sector is dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay

Beijing-based ByteDance launched on Tuesday its third-party payment service for the Chinese version of its hit short video app TikTok, "Douyin Pay", as it presses to expand into the e-commerce business in China.

"The set-up of Douyin Pay is to supplement the existing major payment options, and to ultimately enhance user experience on Douyin," Douyin said in a statement.

Users of Douyin, which accumulated 600 million daily active users, previously could use Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay, the country's two ubiquitous third-party mobile payment channels, to buy virtual gifts for livestreamers or items from shops on the platform.

ByteDance founder and CEO Zhang Yiming built up the company's payment capability in China by acquiring Wuhan Hezhong Yibao Technology last year. Hezhong Yibao obtained a third-party payment license from the central bank in 2014.

ByteDance has been ordered by the outgoing Trump administration to divest TikTok's US assets on national security concerns.

The company, which denies the allegation, has been in talks for months with Walmart and Oracle to shift such assets into a new entity.

Douyin is the main revenue generator for ByteDance. It provides a glimpse of what TikTok could eventually become, as Douyin started selling merchandise in 2017 and now operates a growing e-commerce operation where hundreds of millions of users shop on a daily basis.

ByteDance's expansion comes as China's financial regulators are tightening oversight over financial technology firms, particularly companies such as Ant Group.

China's third-party payment sector is dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay, with the former taking 55.39 percent of the total market in the second quarter of last year, according to market researcher Analysys. Other players include JD.com's JD Pay, Baidu Wallet, and Meituan Pay.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: ByteDance, Douyin Pay, TikTok, WeChat Pay, Tencent, Alipay
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals

Related Stories

TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  3. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  4. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  5. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Skullcandy Takes on OnePlus Buds Z With Jib True TWS Earbuds
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  8. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  9. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals
  2. TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China
  3. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
  5. Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
  6. Vivo X60 Pro+ Pre-Bookings Begin, Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera
  7. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Tipped by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp Asked to Withdraw Changes to Privacy Policy by MeitY
  9. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers, Up to 500 Nits Brightness Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y20G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com