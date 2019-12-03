Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit

TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit

The allegations may deepen legal troubles in the US for TikTok, which is owned by Beijing ByteDance Technology Co.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 17:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit

TikTok is already facing a US government national security probe over concerns about data storage

Highlights
  • Tiktok alleged to have transferred private data to servers in China
  • TikTok is said to have assured that it does not store personal data there
  • Allegations may deepen legal troubles in the United States for TikTok

A California college student has accused popular video-sharing app TikTok in a class-action lawsuit of transferring private user data to servers in China, despite the company's assurances that it does not store personal data there.

The allegations may deepen legal troubles in the United States for TikTok, which is owned by Beijing ByteDance Technology but operates entirely outside of China and has developed an especially devoted fan base among US teenagers.

The company is already facing a US government national security probe over concerns about data storage and possible censorship of political sensitive content.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California last Wednesday and originally reported by The Daily Beast, alleges TikTok has surreptitiously "vacuumed up and transferred to servers in China vast quantities of private and personally-identifiable user data."

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations, but maintains that it stores all US user data in the United States with backups in Singapore.

The documents identify the plaintiff as Misty Hong, a college student and resident of Palo Alto, California, who downloaded the TikTok app in March or April 2019 but never created an account.

Months later, she alleges, she discovered that TikTok had created an account for her without her knowledge and produced a dossier of private information about her, including biometric information gleaned from videos she created but never posted.

According to the filing, TikTok transferred user data to two servers in China - bugly.qq.com and umeng.com - as recently as April 2019, including information about the user's device and any websites the user had visited.

Bugly is owned by Tencent, China's largest mobile software company, which also owns social network WeChat, while Umeng is part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

The lawsuit also claims that source code from Chinese tech giant Baidu is embedded within the TikTok app, as is code from Igexin, a Chinese advertising service, which security researchers discovered in 2017 was enabling developers to install spyware on a user's phone.

The legal documents did not provide evidence of the data transfers or the existence of Baidu or Igexin source code in the app. Hong and her legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, China
Motorola One Hyper Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Facebook Brings WhatsApp Integration to Its Revamped Crisis Response Tool
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  2. HDFC Bank Net Banking, Mobile Apps Have Been Down for Over 24 Hours
  3. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  4. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  5. Mi 10 Pro’s Existence Confirmed By Xiaomi Co-Founder Lin Bin
  6. Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video India in December 2019
  7. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Brings WhatsApp Integration to Its Revamped Crisis Response Tool
  2. TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit
  3. Motorola One Hyper Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X30 Teasers Reveal Portrait Camera Capabilities, Tout Phone’s Incredible Focussing Skills
  5. Jio Introduces Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Option Ahead of Tariff Hike
  6. Black Widow Trailer: Here Are the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada Versions
  7. Apple Fails to End MacBook 'Butterfly' Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit
  8. Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on December 10 via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  9. Huawei Nova 6 Live Images Leak Ahead of December 5 Launch
  10. Twitter Makes Global Changes to Comply With Privacy Laws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.