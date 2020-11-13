Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Ban Enforcement Held Off by US Commerce Department Following Court Ruling: Report

TikTok Ban Enforcement Held Off by US Commerce Department Following Court Ruling: Report

TikTok shutdown order won’t go into effect "pending further legal developments," the US Commerce Department said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 November 2020 10:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Ban Enforcement Held Off by US Commerce Department Following Court Ruling: Report

The move comes after a federal court blocked the Trump administration from carrying out the TikTok ban

Highlights
  • ByteDance is given until Thursday to restructure ownership of TikTok
  • ByteDance had asked the government for a 30-day extension
  • Trump administration has been seeking to transfer ownership of TikTok

The US government has decided against enforcing its ban on Chinese-owned social media sensation TikTok to comply with a federal court ruling issued in the national security case, a media report said Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported the US Commerce Department had decided to hold off on enforcing a Trump administration order to ban the video-sharing app owned by Chinese-based ByteDance.

The move comes after a federal court in Pennsylvania blocked the Trump administration from carrying out the ban, which had been ordered by the White House based on claims the app posed a security threat due to the company's links to Beijing.

According to the report, the Commerce Department said the shutdown order won't go into effect "pending further legal developments."

Other court cases are also pending on the matter.

ByteDance had been given until Thursday to restructure ownership of the app in the United States to meet national security concerns, but it filed a petition in a Washington court this week asking for a delay.

The company said in a Tuesday statement that it had asked the government for a 30-day extension because of "continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted," but it was not granted.

The Trump administration has been seeking to transfer ownership of TikTok to an American business to allay security concerns, but no deal has been finalised.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, TikTok US ban
Amazon Not Shareholder, No Say in Company Affairs: Future Retail Tells Delhi High Court

Related Stories

TikTok Ban Enforcement Held Off by US Commerce Department Following Court Ruling: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  3. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
  4. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  5. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  6. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  7. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  8. macOS Big Sur Update Is Out Now: How to Get It
  9. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Video Surfaces Online, Shows Battery Capacity
  2. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  3. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Alibaba’s Ant Group IPO Said to Be Halted by Chinese President Xi Jinping: Report
  5. WandaVision Release Date Set for January 2021, a Month Later Than Expected
  6. Amazon’s Inferentia Chip to Handle Some Alexa Voice Assistant Services as Company Moves Away From Nvidia
  7. TikTok Ban Enforcement Held Off by US Commerce Department Following Court Ruling: Report
  8. Amazon Not Shareholder, No Say in Company Affairs: Future Retail Tells Delhi High Court
  9. macOS Big Sur Now Available: How to Download and Install
  10. Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com