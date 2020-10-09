Technology News
loading

TikTok Ban: US Appeals Judge's Ruling That Blocked Downloads

The Justice Department said it appealed the order to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 October 2020 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Ban: US Appeals Judge's Ruling That Blocked Downloads

China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has been under pressure to sell the popular app

Highlights
  • The White House contends that TikTok poses national security concerns
  • Any deal will also still need to be reviewed by the US CFIUS
  • ByteDance has also said any deal will need to be approved by China

The US government said in a court filing on Thursday it was appealing a judge's ruling that prevented it from prohibiting new downloads of the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok.

The Justice Department said it appealed the order to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

In late September, a US judge temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that was set to bar Apple and Alphabet's Google from offering new TikTok downloads.

China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has been under pressure to sell the popular app. The White House contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China's government. Any deal will also still need to be reviewed by the US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Negotiations are under way for Walmart and Oracle to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee US operations.

But key terms of the deal, including who will have majority ownership, are in dispute. ByteDance has also said any deal will need to be approved by China. Beijing has revised its list of technologies subject to export bans in a way that gives it a say over any TikTok deal.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, TikTok Global, Donald Trump, Apple, Google, Play Store, Walmart, Oracle
Durgavati, Chhalaang, Coolie No. 1 Part of Amazon Prime Video’s New Indian Film Slate

Related Stories

TikTok Ban: US Appeals Judge's Ruling That Blocked Downloads
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  5. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India
  7. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  8. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Ban: US Appeals Judge's Ruling That Blocked Downloads
  2. Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids Bluetooth Speaker Launched, Pre-loaded with Rhymes and Stories
  3. Durgavati, Chhalaang, Coolie No. 1 Part of Amazon Prime Video’s New Indian Film Slate
  4. Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 to Receive Android 11 Update in Q4 2020, HMD Global Releases Rollout Timeline
  5. Facebook, Twitter Dismantle Global Array of Disinformation Networks
  6. OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leaked; Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Tipped Alongside
  7. Google Nest Audio on Sale in India From October 16 Onwards on Flipkart, Priced at Rs. 7,999
  8. Facebook Bars Deceptive Campaign From Pro-Trump Group
  9. Google Pixel 4a With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Amazon India's Payments Unit Gets Rs. 700 Crores From Parent Ahead of Festive Season
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com