TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan, Fourth Time in Past 15 Months

Pakistan first blocked TikTok in October 2020 over what it described as widespread complaints about allegedly "immoral, obscene and vulgar" content.

By Associated Press | Updated: 22 November 2021 14:01 IST
TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan, Fourth Time in Past 15 Months

Pakistan has been urging TikTok to develop an effective mechanism to control unlawful content

Highlights
  • TikTok assured Pakistan it would block users who upload unlawful content
  • Pakistan has also forwarded hundreds of complaints to Facebook, Twitter
  • In 2008, Pakistan banned YouTube over videos depicting Prophet Muhammad

Pakistan's media regulating authority on Friday again lifted a ban on TikTok, this time after four months, following assurances from the popular Chinese video-sharing service that it would control the spread of indecent content.

It was the fourth time in the past 15 months that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority imposed and lifted such a ban.

Pakistan first blocked TikTok, which is very popular among Pakistani teens and young adults, in October 2020 over what it described as widespread complaints about allegedly “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on the app.

The regulatory agency said in a statement on Twitter that TikTok had assured Pakistan it would also block users who upload “unlawful content.” The app, owned by China's ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

Pakistan, which has close relations with China, has been urging TikTok to develop an effective mechanism to control unlawful content.

Over the years, Pakistan has also forwarded hundreds of complaints to Facebook and Twitter about content, alleging it is offensive and potentially insulting to Islam, which goes against Pakistani law.

In 2008, Pakistan banned YouTube over videos depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims generally believe any physical depiction of Islam's prophet is blasphemous.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan, Fourth Time in Past 15 Months
