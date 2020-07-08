Technology News
loading

TikTok Ban Is Being Considered, Says US President Donald Trump

TikTok has been caught up in the escalating disputes between the United States and China.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 July 2020 16:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Ban Is Being Considered, Says US President Donald Trump

Trump said that the ban will be due to China's poor handling of the coronavirus crisis

Highlights
  • TikTok has been caught up in the dispute between the US and China
  • The United States is the country worst-hit by the coronavirus
  • Trump did not provide any details

US President Donald Trump said he is considering banning the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic, remarks China described Wednesday as "a malicious smear".

TikTok has been caught up in the escalating disputes between the United States and China, with the Chinese-owned firm accused of acting as a spying tool for Beijing -- an allegation it denies.

"It's something we're looking at," Trump said during a TV interview on Tuesday when asked about a possible ban, according to Bloomberg News.

"It's a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they've done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful."

Trump did not provide any details, and told Gray Television that it was "one of many" options he was considering against China, Bloomberg added.

The United States is the country worst-hit by the virus, which the American president has blamed on poor management and a lack of transparency in China -- which has rejected the allegation.

"The remarks made by some politicians in the US are totally groundless and a malicious smear," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday when asked about Trump's comments on TikTok and China's role in the pandemic.

"The Chinese government has always asked Chinese businesses to conduct cooperation overseas on the basis of law and compliance," he told a regular press briefing.

Trump's comments came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US government was looking at banning Chinese apps -- including TikTok -- over espionage concerns.

TikTok is estimated to have close to one billion users worldwide, but despite the huge popularity, it has long battled allegations that it is a spying tool for Beijing, with critics pointing to the fact that it is owned by a Chinese firm -- ByteDance.

The firm has consistently stressed that it does not share user information with the Chinese government.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US," a TikTok spokesperson told Bloomberg.

"We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

TikTok has been caught up in another international spat too -- it was among the dozens of Chinese apps banned by India over national security concerns after a deadly border clash between its soldiers and Chinese troops.

And on Monday, TikTok said it was pulling out of Hong Kong after a new national security law imposed by China gave authorities sweeping powers to police the internet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Coronavirus, US-China
Samsung Crystal 4K UHD 2020, Unbox Magic 3.0 TVs Launched in India

Related Stories

TikTok Ban Is Being Considered, Says US President Donald Trump
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Samsung Launches 7 New Smart TVs in India, Starting Rs. 20,900
  3. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  4. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  5. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Poco M2 Pro Review
  7. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  8. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  9. A Gujarat Man Built an Automated Paani-Puri Machine Out of Scrap
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Brings ‘Hands-Free’ Alexa Experience to Mobile Devices
  2. Amazon Brings ‘Hands-Free’ Alexa Experience to Mobile Devices
  3. Apple Expands Independent Repair Shop Program to Europe, Canada
  4. Microsoft Instructs Game Developers to Make All Xbox Title Upgrades Free-of-Cost: Report
  5. TikTok's Ad Launch Faces Challenges From US Ban Threat, Hoaxes
  6. E-Commerce Firms in India Said to Begin Work on 'Country of Origin' Labels on Products
  7. Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM Model Gets a Promotional Pricing in India, Now Available at Rs. 24,999
  8. Intel Details Thunderbolt 4, Aims to Expand Model of Universal Cable Connectivity
  9. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Specifications, Performance Tipped on AnTuTu Ahead of July Launch
  10. Mmhmm Aims to Reshape Your Video Calls With Virtual Backgrounds, Slides, a Lot More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com