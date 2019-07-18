Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Government Threatens to Ban TikTok, Asks It to Answer Queries on Anti National Activities

Government Threatens to Ban TikTok, Asks It to Answer Queries on Anti-National Activities

Ministry of Electronics and IT is acting on a complaint by Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Government Threatens to Ban TikTok, Asks It to Answer Queries on Anti-National Activities
Highlights
  • Platforms being used for anti-national activities: Swadeshi Jagran Manch
  • MeitY has raised concerns around the violation of child privacy
  • India is one of the biggest market for TikTok and Helo

Government has issued notices to social media platforms Tiktok and Helo along with a set of 21 questions threatening to ban these apps if it does not receive appropriate response, official sources said.

The action from Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) follows complaint by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) to the Prime Minister, in which it alleged that the platforms are being used for anti-national activities.

When contacted, Tiktok and Helo in a joint statement said they have plans to invest $1 billion over the period of next three years to develop technology infrastructure and owns responsibility of local community.

MeitY has sought reply from TikTok and Helo on allegation that these platforms have become "a hub of anti-national activities", and has sought assurance that the data of Indian users are not being transferred at present and will not be transferred in future also "to any other foreign government or any third party or private entity", according to sources.

MeitY has also sought response on the initiative being taken to check fake news and steps being taken to be compliant under Indian laws.

The IT ministry has asked explanation from Helo on allegation that it has paid a huge sum to other media platforms for putting 11,000 morphed political ads on social media sites.

The ministry has also raised concern around the violation of child privacy and entry age of 13 years being set by these platforms to enrol users while person below age of 18 years is considered child in India.

TikTok and Helo in the joint statement said that they are grateful for the immense support given by Indian's growing digital community.

"Our continued success in India will not be possible without the support of our local community. We take our responsibilities to this community seriously and welcome this opportunity to fully collaborate with the Government to meet and exceed our obligations," the statement said.

India is one of the strongest market for TikTok and Helo.

"In line with our commitment to India, we are investing $1 billion dollars in India over the next three years, with a strategic focus on developing technology infrastructure, establishing local partnerships and supporting initiatives such as the Skill India Program which we are proud to be assisting with already," the statement said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Helo
Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Google Removes Stalker Apps From Play Store That May Have Spied on You
Honor Smartphones
Government Threatens to Ban TikTok, Asks It to Answer Queries on Anti-National Activities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  2. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  3. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  4. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  5. Netflix Is Bringing a Cheaper Mobile-Only Plan to India
  6. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  7. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  8. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s Different?
  9. Suits Season 9 to Premiere Today on Colors Infinity in India
  10. Musk Unveils Neuralink 'Threads' That Hook Brains Directly to Computers
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission to Launch on July 22, ISRO Announces
  2. Google Removes Stalker Apps From Play Store That May Have Spied on You
  3. Government Threatens to Ban TikTok, Asks It to Answer Queries on Anti-National Activities
  4. Mr. Robot Season 4 First Teaser Considers the Human Consequences of Elliot’s Actions
  5. Rick and Morty Season 4 Guest Stars Announced, to Be More Serialised
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sets Fresh Sales Records for the E-Retailer
  7. Amazon Under EU Antitrust Fire Over Use of Merchant Data
  8. EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for Huawei P20 Lite, Other Huawei Phones to Start This Week in India
  9. FaceApp: US Senator Asks FBI, FTC to Probe Viral Photo Editing App Over Security Concerns
  10. Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Will Be Like ‘Pulp Fiction in Space’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.