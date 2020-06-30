Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Ban: Creators Asking Users to Follow Them on Instagram, YouTube

TikTok Ban: Creators Asking Users to Follow Them on Instagram, YouTube

The ban imposed by the government has made Instagram as a default platform for many TikTok creators in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 June 2020 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Ban: Creators Asking Users to Follow Them on Instagram, YouTube

TikTok creators are providing their Instagram account details in their latest videos

Highlights
  • TikTok influencers are making videos to teach users about Instagram
  • Several creators are asking users to follow them on Instagram and YouTube
  • TikTok users also broadcast live videos soon after the ban was imposed

TikTok has been banned in India, and many creators on the platform have started asking their followers to meet them on Instagram and YouTube instead. The TikTok app can not be downloaded anymore on either Apple's App Store or Google Play store, but the app is still working for people who have it on their phones, for now. Some TikTok influencers have therefore made videos to teach users about how to use Instagram as they're set to switch platforms. Similarly, many TikTok users held live broadcasts on the platform to speak to their followers and request them to join their profiles on Instagram, shortly after the ban was made public by the government on Monday evening. Some TikTok influencers have also started asking people to watch their videos on YouTube from now on.

Popular TikTok creators have been providing their Instagram account details on their TikTok profiles for some time. However, most of them were earlier using the Facebook-owned app just to reach out to their potential sponsors and give a glimpse of the videos that they post on TikTok.

“I didn't use Instagram as a platform to post regular videos as it doesn't provide the reach we were getting on TikTok,” one of the popular TikTok creators told Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity.

Now though the ban imposed by the government has brought a change for most of the TikTok creators as they've now started using Instagram as their default platform.

Since the ban came into effect on Monday, a large number of TikTok creators have started posting videos from their profiles asking users to follow them on Instagram. Some of them have also provided their YouTube channel details in the videos so that people would continue to watch their creations, despite the absence of TikTok.

Various TikTok influencers have also made videos to teach users about how to begin with Instagram and follow them on the platform. Similarly, there is a sharp increase in views of the hashtag #TikTokBan on TikTok. Some creators suggesting their Instagram profiles and YouTube channels are also using the same hashtag. There are also some videos on TikTok asking users to manually download their favourite videos from the platform that has over 20 crore users in the country.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok ban, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo Sales in India Surpass Over 3 Lakh Units Since Launch, Says Madhav Sheth

Related Stories

TikTok Ban: Creators Asking Users to Follow Them on Instagram, YouTube
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  2. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  3. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  4. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
  5. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  6. TikTok Responds to India Ban, Says User Privacy of Highest Importance
  7. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets a New Update on July 7, With New Livik Map
  10. Xiaomi Announces Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Will Launch Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. MediaTek Helio G35, Helio G25 Gaming Focused SoCs Launched for Budget Smartphones
  3. TikTok Ban: Creators Asking Users to Follow Them on Instagram, YouTube
  4. Realme Narzo Sales in India Surpass Over 3 Lakh Units Since Launch, Says Madhav Sheth
  5. YouTube Shuts Down Far-Right Channels Over Hate Speech
  6. TikTok Responds to India Ban, Says User Privacy of Highest Importance
  7. Google Removes Misleading Ads in Voting-Related Searches
  8. Reddit Bans r/The_Donald Group Amid Broad Social Media Crackdown
  9. TikTok Removed From App Store, Google Play, After Government Bans 59 Apps
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi India Site: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com